Gift Nifty Sets an All-Time High First Session Single Day Turnover of US $22.27 billion

Sets an all-time high first session single day trading activity of 5,18,522 contracts with turnover of US $22.27 billion (INR 1,85,098 Crs. equivalent)

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Jan 23: Gift Nifty, which stands as a new benchmark to the growth story of Indian equity market, recorded a new milestone and has added yet another feather in its cap in terms of trading activities. Gift Nifty reached an all-time high for the first session single day trading activity of 5,18,522 contracts with turnover of US $22.27 billion (~INR 1,85,098 Crs. equivalent) on January 23, 2023. Gift Nifty surpassed its prior record of single day full session trading turnover of US $16.76 billion on November 28, 2023.

Trading turnover on NSE IX has been growing exponentially since commencement of a full-scale operation of GIFT Nifty on July 3, 2023. Since the first day of full-scale operations, Gift Nifty has witnessed a total cumulative volume of over 10.84 million contracts with total cumulative turnover of US $ 430.06 billion.