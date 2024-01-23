Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Latest:
Bilkul Online
BusinessFeaturedPolicies

Gift Nifty Sets an All-Time High First Session Single Day Turnover of US $22.27 billion

BILKUL ONLINE

Sets an all-time high first session single day trading activity of 5,18,522 contracts with turnover of US $22.27 billion (INR 1,85,098 Crs. equivalent)

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Jan 23: Gift Nifty, which stands as a new benchmark to the growth story of Indian equity market, recorded a new milestone and has added yet another feather in its cap in terms of trading activities.  Gift Nifty reached an all-time high for the first session single day trading activity of 5,18,522 contracts with turnover of US $22.27 billion (~INR 1,85,098 Crs. equivalent) on January 23, 2023. Gift Nifty surpassed its prior record of single day full session trading turnover of US $16.76 billion on November 28, 2023.

Trading turnover on NSE IX has been growing exponentially since commencement of a full-scale operation of GIFT Nifty on July 3, 2023. Since the first day of full-scale operations, Gift Nifty has witnessed a total cumulative volume of over 10.84 million contracts with total cumulative turnover of US $ 430.06 billion.

 

Post Views: 219

You May Also Like

Pidilite’s Fevicreate Joins Forces with Gujarat Government

BILKUL ONLINE

One in four adults in India has high BP, yet no one knows when it strikes

BILKUL ONLINE

India-Pak cricket clash: 250 biryanis ordered per minute on Swiggy

BILKUL ONLINE