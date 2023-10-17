This festive season, bring home Honor 90 at an exclusive price of 26,999*

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Oct 17: Starting October 8th, the HONOR 90 will be available on special festive discounts in the mainline stores near you. With HONOR’s festive discounts, SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards, and Credit Cards EMI users can get the 8+256 GB variant at as low as 26,999*, and 12+512 GB will be available at price to as low as INR 29,999*. As part of the bundle deal, users will also receive a Type-C charger worth INR 699 compatible with the device at no extra cost.

To capture all the festive moments, the HONOR 90 features a 200MP Main Camera, a 12MP Ultra-Wide/Macro Camera, and a 2MP Depth Camera. It introduces AI tech for video, including scene recognition, AI Vlog Assistant, and AI noise reduction. t supports industry-highest 3840Hz frequency PWM dimming tech, TÜV Rheinland Flicker-free certification, and risk-free dimming (active at 120Hz refresh rate).

Running on Android 13-based HONOR MagicOS 7.1, HONOR 90 leverages the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 Accelerated Edition 5G platform, delivering flagship-level performance. All of this is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Gurgaon, HTech operates as a comprehensive solutions provider offering services to manufacturing capabilities. HTech is the fully empowered partner for selling Honor smartphones in India in collaboration with PSAV India.