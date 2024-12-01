‘Waterman of India’ Dr Rajendra Singh Joins Anant National University to Lead a Revolution in Sustainable Design

Anant National University Launches Indigenous Knowledge Centre with Dr Rajendra Singh at the Helm

The next world war will be fought over water, unless we teach every child that water is life and its protection is our shared responsibility — Dr Rajendra Singh

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Dec 1: Anant National University has proudly announced the appointment of Dr Rajendra Singh, globally acclaimed as the ‘Waterman of India,’ as the first Professor of Practice in Community Leadership in Environmental Design. His appointment marks a pivotal moment for the university, reinforcing its mission to nurture socially conscious designers who can deliver real-world solutions to pressing global challenges.

Empowering Students with Practical Knowledge and Real-World Experience

Dr Singh’s illustrious career has been defined by his grassroots initiatives in water conservation, transforming millions of lives and empowering communities through sustainable solutions.

At Anant National University, he will play a critical role in mentoring students by leading live-action projects that emphasize community engagement, sustainable design, and problem-solving skills. His presence will bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical application, fostering an immersive and impactful educational experience.

“Today’s young learners seek role models who provide not only knowledge but also a deep understanding of societal structures and the challenges communities face,” said a university representative. Dr Singh’s mentorship will enable students to devise innovative solutions to real-world issues while learning the complexities of community-driven change. His extensive experience in transforming local initiatives into mass movements will be integral in shaping the next generation of changemakers.

Establishment of the Anant Centre for Indigenous Knowledge Systems and Practices

To commemorate Dr Singh’s appointment, Dr Anunaya Chaubey, Provost of Anant National University, announced the launch of the Anant Centre for Indigenous Knowledge Systems and Practices, with Dr Singh as its inaugural chair. This center aims to document and revive India’s diverse indigenous knowledge systems, including Bhavan Nirman (traditional construction methods), agricultural practices, and water conservation techniques that are either in practice or at risk of extinction.

“Reviving indigenous knowledge systems is crucial for addressing social challenges,” shared Dr Chaubey. “Dr Singh is a solutionary whose work demonstrates how traditional wisdom can be turned into actionable solutions. His leadership will help the centre pursue a scientific and organized approach to preserving and applying India’s rich heritage of local knowledge.”

Dr Singh’s work will also elevate Anant University’s pedagogy by integrating indigenous practices with modern technologies, enhancing the institution’s focus on sustainable design. His expertise aligns with the university’s mission to cultivate innovative, impact-driven designers equipped to address critical environmental and social issues through community immersion and collaborative innovation.

Global Relevance of Indigenous Knowledge Systems

Dr Singh highlighted the global significance of indigenous knowledge, emphasizing its relevance in solving contemporary challenges. “India was a ‘Vishwa Guru’ because of its rich local wisdom,” he remarked. “From sustainable construction to water conservation, these indigenous systems offer solutions that can transform the world. This knowledge holds immense value not only for India but for the global community.”

As India’s first DesignX university, Anant National University is dedicated to training young designers through a multidisciplinary approach that combines contemporary technologies with traditional practices. The institution’s unique pedagogy emphasizes community immersion, innovation, and sustainability. With undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in design, architecture, climate action, and visual arts, Anant equips its students with the skills to become “solutionaries”—revolutionary thinkers with a mindset focused on real-world solutions.

Dr Singh’s appointment marks a significant milestone for Anant National University, ensuring that its students gain a profound understanding of the value of indigenous knowledge and sustainable practices. His leadership will inspire a new generation to harness traditional wisdom, innovate with cutting-edge technology, and make a lasting impact on society.

Santosh Zokarkar conducted the programme for the Anant University at AMA on Saturday.

Renowned ‘Waterman of India’ to Inspire the Next Generation of Changemakers

Dr Rajendra Singh, widely celebrated as the ‘Waterman of India,’ is a globally renowned environmentalist whose pioneering work in water conservation has revitalized more than 10,000 water bodies across India. His grassroots efforts in Rajasthan transformed arid regions into fertile lands, bringing water security to countless villages and empowering communities to lead sustainable lives.

Singh’s work earned him the prestigious Stockholm Water Prize, often referred to as the “Nobel Prize for Water.” He defines water not merely as a resource but as the lifeblood of communities, emphasizing that its true quality lies in its ability to nourish ecosystems, sustain livelihoods, and foster harmony between people and nature.

(Rafat Quadri can be reached at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

