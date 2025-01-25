CEPT University Hosts the Launch of ‘Talking to Chhaya’ by Acclaimed Architect Neelkant Chhaya

In Search of the Ordinary: Exhibition, showcasing Ar. Chhaya’s work, will be open to the public from January 25

The event also featured the launch of two companion books, In Gratitude – Vol 1: On Education and Listening to Stillness – Vol 2: On Architecture, published by Akarmaa and Cuckoo, compiling Ar. Chhaya’s lectures, conversations, and articles

The book "Talking to Chhaya" comprises a collection of articles and narratives from Chhaya's illustrious career. A practicing architect since 1987, he founded Mandala Design Services in Vadodara, known for notable projects such as the Khamir Arts Centre in Bhuj and the Centre for Environmental Education.

Following the book launches, the event showcased the premiere of ‘Kaka,’ a documentary film chronicling Chhaya’s life and career from the late 1980s to the early 2010s.

During the event, the opening of “In Search of the Ordinary” – an exhibition showcasing the works of Mandala Design Services, was announced.

During the event, the opening of "In Search of the Ordinary" – an exhibition showcasing the works of Mandala Design Services, was announced.

The exhibition will be open to the public in the Sagara Basement at CEPT University from January 25 to February 01, 2025. It will also feature "Expressions of Gratitude" by various artists and architects from across India.