Kyoorius and ZEE Join Forces to Donate 50% of Awards Entry Fees

27th February 2024: The eleventh edition of the Kyoorius Creative Awards, presented by ZEE, is now live and calls on the advertising industry of India to GiveBack.

Since its inception, the Kyoorius Creative Awards has recognised and rewarded creative excellence in Indian Advertising at a global standard. The directive for 2024, is to galvanize the community to GiveBack to the industry that has given them so much.

To kickstart the initiative, Kyoorius GivesBack. For every entry that does not make it into the First List (i.e. beyond the First Round of judging) at the 2024 Kyoorius Creative Awards, Kyoorius will GiveBack 50% of the entry fee to the entrant.

A deep dive into the global awards ecosystem revealed that over 75% of all entries in any award show go unrewarded or are literally, rejected in the first round of judging itself. This deters numerous advertising professionals from even entering. This year, Kyoorius will GiveBack to the over 70%.”

The Kyoorius Creative Awards itself sees only 18% to 24% of entries graduating to the First List, or the entries that fulfill the judging criteria of the first round of judging at the Kyoorius Creative Awards. The First List, hence, forms the pool of entries that have the potential to win Elephants.

“Beyond recognising excellence, Kyoorius also stands to recognise obstacles,” says Rajesh Kejriwal, Founder and CEO of Kyoorius. “Addressing the pain points of our entrants and the award ecosystem has always been our mission. Globally, Kyoorius was the first to initiate an open and transparent judging process. Every year, we’ve fine-tuned the awards to reflect the realities of the industry. This year, GiveBack continues that ethos.”

“We’re proud to continue our support for the Kyoorius Creative Awards and its newly launched ‘GiveBack’ initiative, building upon our longstanding commitment to fostering creativity and supporting the advertising fraternity. Through this bold initiative, we intend to empower every entrant, ensuring that their efforts are valued, regardless of the outcome. At ZEE, we’ve always championed the cause of the creative ecosystem and this initiative aligns perfectly with our ethos of nurturing creativity, innovation and inclusivity.” added Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, ZEE

Kyoorius has also detailed strategic changes to simplify and enhance the entrant experience. The Kyoorius Creative Awards now span eight tracks to simplify the various disciplines and categories, making it easier for entrants to enter work. The tracks include Advertising, Craft, Experience and Engagement, Entertainment, Creativity For Good, the ZEE Equality Awards, and address new areas: Regional Advertising and Health & Pharma.

The Regional Advertising track aims to celebrate creativity in Indian languages beyond English and Hindi. The Health and Pharma track allows entrants across the specialist healthcare and pharma space to compete on a fair playing field whilst driving the sector forward to new creative heights.

Other changes to the disciplines and categories include the introduction of a new Creativity In PR discipline under the Experience and Engagement Track, and nuanced revamps to the Film, Digital and Social Media, Creative Use Of Media, Technology and Creativity For Good disciplines.

Entries to the Kyoorius Creative Awards are priced at a flat INR 15,000/- (excluding taxes) to all tracks, except Regional Advertising and the ZEE Equality Awards. Entries to the Regional Advertising track are priced at a flat INR 10,000/- (excluding taxes). As always there are no fees to enter the ZEE Equality Awards.

Kyoorius continues to curate a world-class jury and announcements will be made shortly.

The deadline for entries to the Kyoorius Creative Awards 2024 is 19th April 2024.

Visit kca.kyoorius.com to enter, and for additional information about key dates, the tracks, disciplines, categories, eligibility, rules and more.

The Kyoorius Creative Awards are presented by ZEE, with outdoor partner Laqshya Media, and supported by Indian Creative Women.