Punjab and Sind Bank Expands Gujarat Presence with Chandkheda & Vatva Branch Inaugurations

With presently a strong 40,000 account holders of the bank, it aims to cater to much larger sections of Gujarat by making it a 50 branches bank in Gujarat by 2025

Ahmedabad, Feb 27: Punjab and Sind Bank marked a milestone today with the inauguration of its 1554th and 1555th branches in Chandkheda and Vatva, Ahmedabad. The event was a blend of solemnity and celebration, starting with a heartfelt Ardas and Shabad Keertan for the prosperity of the new branches by Gurudwara Gyani Ji.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was officiated by Swarup Kumar Saha, Managing Director & CEO of Punjab and Sind Bank, highlighting the bank’s commitment to strong community ties and exceptional banking services. Joining Saha were Amit Nagar, Zonal Manager of Gandhinagar Zone, Dipak Kumar Sharma, Branch Manager (Chandkheda), and Shashi Bhushan, Branch Manager (Vatva), demonstrating the collaborative effort behind the branches’ establishment.

Swarup Kumar Saha also unveiled the bank’s strategic plan to expand further in the state, with eight additional branches planned in Gujarat, including locations in Kutch, Rajkot, Valsad, Surendernagar, and Ahmedabad districts. He pledged to open 50 branches across Gujarat by 31 March 2025.

Additionally, the bank is investing in improving its digital products, with its digital banking application PSB UnIC now available in 12 regional languages, including Gujarati.

Speaking to BILKULONLINE, the branch manager of Chandkheda, Dipak Kumar Sharma said” our customers who are prominently the retailers and small businessmen are very happy with our services. We are catering to their requirements and wish to extend more and more facilities to them in the coming days. Our popular schemes of saving is already a hit with them” he added.