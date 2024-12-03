CARS24 to Hire 100+ Tech Experts in the Next Four Months

To Make Car Ownership Smarter & Better

Gurugram, Dec 3: CARS24, India’s leading autotech platform, is on a mission to reimagine car ownership. With plans to onboard over 100 techies in the next four months, the company is gearing up to make every aspect of car ownership smarter, simpler, and more accessible.

This expansion is rooted in CARS24’s vision of better drives, better lives—a belief that cars are more than vehicles; they’re enablers of dreams, progress, and better living. With new roles spanning R&D, data science, genAI, machine learning, react native, devops, engineering, and product innovation, this is a bold step toward building a future where technology transforms every aspect of car ownership.

The expansion involves creating new roles across research and development, data science, engineering, and product innovation. These roles include 10x developers for founders office (backend, frontend & mobile), devops engineers, ML engineers, SDETs Mobile & iOS developers. These teams will focus on developing advanced features such as real-time car valuations, maintenance tracking, insurance renewals, hiring drivers, and car servicing—everything seamlessly accessible through the super app. The team will focus on building a unified ecosystem designed to simplify life for car owners everywhere.

To bring this vision to life, the company will also be investing ₹500 crores into advancing its technology and product ecosystem. This significant commitment aims to pioneer the next generation of mobility solutions, prioritising cutting-edge innovation and delivering unparalleled experiences tailored to the needs of modern car owners.

“At CARS24, technology drives everything we do. It’s in the code we write, the products we build, and the experiences we create for our customers,” said Gajendra Jangid, Co-founder of CARS24. “This investment is about pushing boundaries, solving real problems, and shaping the future of mobility through innovation and bold thinking.”

CARS24 has taken its technology to the next level with the launch of its Super App—or as they proudly call it, the “Superb App.”

This platform brings every aspect of car ownership under one roof, redefining convenience for millions of users. CARS24 is calling on passionate and driven tech minds to join this bold journey, where ideas are not just heard—they’re brought to life. Every line of code, every innovative feature, and every customer experience will shape the future of AutoTech, creating smarter, seamless solutions that truly transform how people own, use, and interact with their cars.