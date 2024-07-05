Indian Army Launches All-Women Bike Rally to Honor 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas”

BILKULONLINE

Leh, Ahmedabad, July 5: LG of Ladakh, Brig (Dr) B D Mishra flagged off an All Women Bike rally comprising of 25 riders from all walks of life celebrating the Rajat Jayanti Mahotsav of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The rally is part of multiple events that have been planned by Indian Army to commemorate the valour and determination of the Indian Army during the Kargil War.

The flagging off ceremony was held at Hall of Fame at Leh in the presence of General officer Commanding, Fire & Fury Corps, Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, SC**, SM, VSM and Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company.

The challenging rally records participation from 25 experienced women riders full of grit & determination volunteering from pan India & consisting of Serving women of Armed Forces, Military spouses & Civil enthusiasts riding atop TVS Apache and TVS Ronin motorcycles. This initiative not only aims at honouring the spirit of Kargil Vijay Diwas but also highlighting ‘Unity in Cultural and Ethnic diversity’.

The Rally will be conducted over a period of 12 days, traversing a host of challenging rides over 2,000 kms across the length & breadth of UT of Ladakh. The rally is such designed that it gives the riders an opportunity to commemorate the gallant sacrifice by the Armed Forces & pay homage at all the War Memorials located in the UT of Ladakh. While taming the inhospitable terrain in Ladakh, the rally will also cross the world’s two highest motorable passes of Khardung La and Umling La, before culminating at the Kargil War Memorial.

Speaking on the occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “As an Indian, we take great pride in the Indian Army and their relentless service for the nation, and are thrilled to announce our continued collaboration with them second year in a row on this expedition. With a solid riding community of 5.5 million TVS Apache and TVS Ronin customers globally, we are certain that the motorcycles will do complete justice through challenging terrains that this ride will tread on, backed by their performance, unique design, technology and engineering which focuses on rider engagement, safety and comfort. On behalf of TVS Motor, we wish the Indian Army all the best for this momentous expedition.”

The Rally will seek to motivate youth, especially girls and women, enroute, by a variety of curated events and interactions to motivate them to strive for excelling in all spheres & to showcase coordination, congruence and collaboration between civil industry and Indian Army.