Saturday, December 7, 2024
Latest:
Bilkul Online
ArticlesFeatured

Abandoned ships, crew on rise since pandemic: ITF

BILKUL ONLINE

New York, Dec 7: As of mid-November, a record 282 ships carrying more than 4,000 seamen had been abandoned by their owners this year, according to the International Transport Workers’ Federation, or ITF, a labour union. In 2023, the figure was 132 vessels.

“The figure rose when supply chains became snarled during the pandemic and again when Western sanctions were imposed on Russian interests in 2022, causing a surge in illicit maritime trade. Before 2020, about 40 ships a year were left stranded by absentee owners,” reports Xinhua news agency, quoting The Wall Street Journal on Friday. “The obscure ownership structures make it difficult for enforcement authorities to do any more than impound the vessels,” it noted.

“If it’s a shadow vessel, you can’t hold the owners into account because they are nowhere to be seen,” Guy Platten, secretary-general of the International Chamber of Shipping, a body representing shipowners, was quoted as saying. 

Post Views: 103

You May Also Like

Income Tax Department uncovers underpayment cases, sets March 15 deadline for full payment

BILKUL ONLINE

Unilateral action will vitiate industrial relations: Warn PSU General Insurance unions

BILKUL ONLINE

‘These petitions should never be entertained’: Gujarat govt to SC on PILs seeking probe into ‘fake encounters’

BILKUL ONLINE