Arihant School of Pharmacy Earns Five-Star GSIRF Rating

Ahmedabad, Dec 6: Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University has achieved a significant milestone with its Arihant School of Pharmacy and Bio Research Institute securing a place in the prestigious Five-Star Category of the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF). With an impressive score of 50.82, the institute stands out as a leading institution among pharmacy colleges in Gujarat.

This year, 565 educational institutions participated in the GSIRF rankings, reflecting the growing emphasis on academic excellence and institutional accountability in Gujarat.

The Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) is a pioneering initiative by the Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat (KCG) and the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE). Designed to create world-class educational institutions, the framework evaluates academic institutions on key parameters, preparing them for national-level recognition through the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Expressing his thoughts on the achievement, Shri Adi Rishabh Jain, Vice President, Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University, said, “The Five-Star rating reflects our commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and societal impact. At Arihant School of Pharmacy, we continuously strive to foster an environment that nurtures talent, promotes research and innovation and creates opportunities for our students to excel. This recognition inspires us to further our mission of transforming education in Gujarat and beyond.”

The GSIRF evaluates institutions on a comprehensive set of parameters, including Teaching, Learning, and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes and Outreach and Inclusivity.