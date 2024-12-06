Bridging Wisdom and Innovation: Guruji Shri G Narayana Unveils AI-Powered Path to Self-Realisation

Human Meets Artificial Intelligence: Spiritual Leader Guruji Shri G Narayana Pioneers a New Era of Inner Discovery

Guruji G Narayana’s Book “Inspired Interactions with Artistic Intelligence” to be launched at AMA on Dec 8

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Dec 6: The Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) will host the launch of Inspired Interactions with Artistic Intelligence: About Gateways to Self-Realisation, a groundbreaking book authored by Guruji G Narayana, a visionary mentor, author, and philanthropist.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, December 8, 2024, bringing together luminaries from diverse fields to celebrate this profound work that seamlessly integrates spiritual wisdom with contemporary frameworks for self-discovery and personal growth.

Marking a historic milestone, this book is the first to explore the confluence of Human Intelligence (HI) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as tools for self-realisation. His Holiness Brahmavihari Swami, the revered spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, will grace the occasion as Chief Guest, alongside Prayasvin B Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of Elecon Group.

Other esteemed guests of honour include:

Dr Savan Godiawala , President of AMA

Dr Kirit Shelat , IAS (Retired), Executive Chairman of the National Council for Climate Change, Sustainable Development and Public Leadership (NCCSD)

KVLN Haribabu , President of Sri Seetha Rama Seva Sadan (SRSS)

Deevyesh Radia , Past President of AMA

Dr Wahida Sunny Thomas, Dean of Management UG, Universal AI University, Mumbai

Co-published by AMA, NCCSD, and SRSS, the book promises to inspire readers through its innovative approach to achieving personal excellence and societal betterment.

At 83 years old, Guruji G Narayana is the Chairman Emeritus of Excel Industries Limited and a revered mentor to numerous leaders, educators, and institutions worldwide. Renowned for his missionary work in guiding individuals toward peace, harmony, and inner potential, Guruji expressed the essence of his latest work:

“This book represents a journey of deeper self-understanding. By engaging with Meta AI and collaborating with experts across disciplines, it offers practical tools to help readers transform their lives and contribute positively to society.”

The culmination of decades of research, self-experience, and expert collaborations, the book employs visuals such as graphics, matrices, and formulas to distill complex concepts into actionable insights. It serves as a beacon for individuals seeking clarity and purpose in the modern world.

Dr Savan Godiawala lauded the publication, saying:

“Guruji G Narayana’s work aligns perfectly with AMA’s mission to foster individual growth and leadership. This book is a powerful guide for self-reflection and improvement.”

Echoing this sentiment, Dr Kirit Shelat emphasized the importance of making spiritual and intellectual concepts accessible to contemporary audiences.

The launch event will feature engaging discussions on the book’s relevance and applications in today’s fast-paced world. Inspired Interactions with Artistic Intelligence is now available for purchase at AMA and leading outlets.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Venue: Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA), Ahmedabad

This collaboration between AMA, NCCSD, and SRSS sets the stage for a transformative dialogue on self-realisation, bridging ancient wisdom with cutting-edge innovation.

