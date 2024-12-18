Pranit Mathur from ALLEN Ahmedabad Wins Gold Medal and Becomes World Topper at IJSO

ALLEN Students Dominate IJSO 2024, Securing All Gold Medals and Leading India to Victory

Pranit Mathur Makes History as the First Student from Ahmedabad to Win the Prestigious Gold Medal at the International Junior Science Olympiad

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 18: Students of ALLEN Career Institute Private Limited have once again made the nation proud with their outstanding achievements. At the 21st International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO), Pranit Vikas Mathur, a student of ALLEN Ahmedabad for the past five years, won a Gold Medal. Pranit made history by becoming the first student from Ahmedabad to win this prestigious honor.

Pankaj Kabra, Vice President of ALLEN Career Institute Pvt. Ltd. and Zonal Head of ALLEN Gujarat Zone, stated that Pranit’s success highlights the institute’s excellence, as four of ALLEN’s classroom students secured gold medals this year.

The Indian team achieved a remarkable feat by winning all six gold medals, securing the title of Country Winner and World Topper at the IJSO. This year’s competition, held from December 2 to 11, 2024, in Romania, saw participation from 57 countries.

Pankaj Baldi, Center Head of ALLEN Ahmedabad, explained that the path to the IJSO gold involves a rigorous five-stage selection process. It begins with the NSEJS exam, where a total of 301 students, including 51 from ALLEN, advanced to the second stage, the INJSO. From there, 31 students qualified for the third stage, OCSC. Ultimately, a six-member team was selected to represent India at the global level, with four members being ALLEN students. Their exceptional performance led to gold medals for all four, further cementing ALLEN’s dominance on the international stage.

Pranit Mathur shared, “Winning the Gold Medal at IJSO is a dream come true for me. This achievement would not have been possible without the support of my parents, mentors at ALLEN, and my hard work. I am proud to bring this honor to Ahmedabad and my country.”

Pranit’s parents expressed their immense pride, saying, “We are extremely proud of Pranit’s achievement. His dedication, hard work, and the excellent guidance provided by ALLEN were key factors in this success. Seeing him become the World Topper fills us with immense joy.”

Highlighting ALLEN’s consistent success, a senior representative shared that since 2015, ALLEN students have excelled at IJSO, winning a total of 38 gold medals and 5 silver medals. Notable milestones include 6 gold medals in 2018-19, 5 in 2021-22, and 4 gold medals in 2023-24.

The International Junior Science Olympiad remains one of the most prestigious platforms for nurturing young scientific minds. The exceptional success of ALLEN students showcases the institute’s commitment to world-class training and its role in shaping future leaders in science and innovation.

The IJSO (International Junior Science Olympiad) is an annual science competition for students aged 15 and under, aimed at promoting scientific knowledge and intellectual development. It covers three main subjects: physics, chemistry, and biology, and often includes challenges in mathematics and other scientific fields. The competition is held at the international level, with students from various countries participating in both theoretical and practical exams.

Students typically participate after going through national selection processes. The IJSO serves as a platform for young scientists to showcase their talents, gain recognition, and foster international scientific collaboration. It also encourages young minds to pursue careers in science and technology.