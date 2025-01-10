Experts Advocate Bold Marketing: Embrace Mistakes, Trust Instincts, and Challenge Algorithms at MICA Conference

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 10: At MICA Ahmedabad’s International Communication Management Conference (ICMC), industry experts urged the marketers to embrace mistakes, trust instincts, avoid transactional engagement and challenge algorithms.

The keynote addresses during the valedictory ceremony focussed on ‘Innovations and Disruptions in Marketing’, where industry leaders shared transformative ideas on how organizations can navigate the rapidly evolving marketing landscape.

Delivering the keynote address on ‘Innovations in Marketing’, Sandeep Menon, MD, Workato, India, highlighted the profound impact of AI and outlined three strategies to thrive in the age of AI. He emphasized the importance of moving away from transactional engagement, cautioning against its over-reliance. “Avoid transactional engagement,” he said. “Take the case of quick delivery platforms. While consumers are increasingly relying on them, they miss out on the relational, community-building, and social aspects of traditional shopping methods, which not only ensure product quality but also fostered community connections.”

He further urged the marketers to resist catering to declining attention spans by creating meaningful and value-driven content. To ensure future readiness, Menon advocated embedding technological literacy into education systems. He emphasized the need to move beyond treating technology as an add-on course. Instead, he called for integrating subjects like prompt engineering, blockchain, and coding into the core curriculum, positioning them at the forefront of management education.”

On the contrary, the other keynote speaker Suraja Kishore, CEO, BBDO and TeamX, India, offered a dynamic perspective on ‘Disruptions in Marketing’ by sharing his insights that challenge conventional practices and foster creativity.

He urged marketers to embrace mistakes and rely on instincts, saying, “Mistakes can be the foundation of disruptive innovation, encouraging fresh perspectives and new approaches. And while data reinforces predictable patterns, instincts often drive creative destruction and innovation, helping to break free from the ordinary.”

Speaking on algorithms, he said, “Algorithms often lock brands into predefined patterns. By playing against these patterns, marketers can discover innovative ways to outmaneuver them.”

Both the experts emphasized the importance of blending creativity, strategic thinking, and technology to remain ahead in the marketing domain, and rethink traditional approaches.