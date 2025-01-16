Air India Introduces Daily Non-Stop Flights Between Delhi and Bhuj

BILKULONLINE

Flights starting 01 February 2025, bookings open now

Seamless connections to/from points in USA, UK, Europe, Southeast Asia via Delhi

Ahmedabad, Jan 16: Air India, India’s leading global airline, today announced daily flights between Delhi and Bhuj, starting February 1, 2025. Air India will operate the route with its A320 aircraft, complementing its daily flights between Mumbai and Bhuj.

The new service also enables travellers from Bhuj to take seamless one-stop connections via Delhi to other parts of India as well as to points in North America, UK, Southeast Asia, and vice versa.

Air India will operate the route with its A320 aircraft, bringing the only full-service flying option to customers travelling to and from Bhuj.

The flights are available for booking through all channels, including Air India’s official website (www.airindia.com), mobile app, and through travel agents.

SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS BETWEEN DELHI AND BHUJ Flight # Frequency Sector Departure Arrival AI2479 Daily Delhi-Bhuj 15:00 16:55 AI2480 Daily Bhuj-Delhi 17:30 19:35