EMA Partners India Limited’s Initial Public Offering Set to Launch Soon!

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad. Jan 16: EMA Partners India Limited is all set to raise Rs. 76 crore through its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on NSE’s Emerge platform. The IPO will open for subscription on January 17 , 2025 and close on January 21 , 2025 . The price band of which is between Rs. 117-124. These funds will be used for expansion of the leadership team , To upgrade IT infrastructure , Will be used for debt payment and transfer.

The IPO is a fresh issue of 53,34,000 equity shares , valued at Rs. 66.14 crore and includes an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 7,96,000 equity shares by the Promoter Selling Shareholders Shri Krishnan Sudarshan and Shri Subramaniam Krishnaprakash and Individual Selling Shareholder Shri Shekhar Ganapathi .

EMA Partners India Limited is one of the leading executive search companies , delivering customized leadership hiring solutions to clients across sectors. The company has appointed various business and functional leaders for domestic and international clients. The company’s revenue from operations and profit after tax for the financial year 2024 were Rs. 67.29 crore and Rs. 14.27 crore, respectively.

EMA Partners focuses primarily on hiring for C-Suite and board level positions in India, the Middle East and Singapore . Headquartered in Mumbai, it also has offices in Chennai, Gurgaon and Bengaluru. With an aim to tap into its global talent and client pool , the company expanded its operations in South East Asia by establishing a subsidiary, EMA Partners Singapore Pte Ltd, in Singapore in September 2010. The company then saw growth opportunities in the Middle East and established 2 subsidiaries – EMA Partners Executive Search Ltd (Dubai) in March 2017 and James Douglas Professional Search Ltd (Dubai) in July 2022.

Indoorient Financial Services Limited is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar of the IPO.

Disclaimer: Readers are advised to carefully study the IPO prospectus and consult their financial advisors before making any investment decisions.