Maha Kumbh 2025 to generate 12 lakh gig and temporary jobs, benefit over 8 lakh workers

BILKULONLINE

FESTIVE Special

New Delhi, Jan 20: The 45-day Maha Kumbh 2025 is anticipated to generate an estimated 1.2 million (12 lakh) gig and temporary jobs, benefitting over eight lakh workers across various sectors, according to a report on Monday.

The historic congregation at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a powerhouse for temporary employment and economic growth in the country. This landmark event is projected to boost commerce not only in Prayagraj but also in neighbouring regions, with key industries such as tourism, transportation and logistics, healthcare, IT, and retail expected to see substantial benefits.

According to the report by NLB Services, a global technology and digital talent solutions provider, beyond its profound spiritual significance, the sacred gathering has transformed into a major driver of economic activity. The Uttar Pradesh government anticipates welcoming 40 crore devotees, making it one of history’s largest peaceful gatherings. According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the event is expected to generate a staggering Rs 2 lakh crore in economic activity, creating unprecedented opportunities across various sectors.

“The economic ripple effect extends through infrastructure development, event management, security services, local trade, tourism, entertainment, and horticulture, fostering growth in both traditional and modern business segments,” said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services. The surge in temporary jobs in these diverse sectors is providing a significant boost to both the formal and informal employment sectors.

“In the tourism and hospitality industry, roles such as hotel staff, tour guides, porters, travel consultants, and coordinators are expected to grow substantially, contributing approximately 4.5 lakh to manage the massive influx of visitors,” Alug noted. Similarly, the transportation and logistics sector will experience heightened demand for drivers, supply chain managers, courier personnel, and other support staff, creating employment for an estimated three lakh. Temporary medical camps set up during the event will provide freelance nurses, paramedics, and allied healthcare professionals with opportunities, generating around 1.5 lakh to ensure the safety and well-being of millions of attendees.

“Meanwhile, the IT and technology sector is likely to witness a surge in demand, with two lakh professionals required to manage virtual darshan apps, real-time event update applications, and cybersecurity for seamless digital experiences,” the report mentioned. Retail businesses catering to the needs of devotees are expected to create approximately one lakh jobs for on-ground sales and customer support staff to meet the demand for religious items, souvenirs, and local products. Till now, at least 7.72 crore devotees have taken the holy dip at the world’s largest spiritual congregation.