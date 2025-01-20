Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused recced Shah Rukh’s Mannat

Mumbai, Jan 20: The 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, arrested on charges of stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan after breaking into his house, had recced the residences of several Bollywood celebrities before committing the crime, the police sources said.

During interrogation, Shehzad disclosed that he had scoped out Saif Ali Khan’s house in the 12-storey building, Satguru Sharan, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, among many others. To access these high-profile residences, he used a ladder to assess entry points. However, he abandoned plans to target Mannat due to its heightened security and high walls, the sources stated. On January 15, Shehzad carried out a detailed recce of Saif Ali Khan’s house, identifying an easy way to gain entry.

He returned later that night, entering the building at 1:37 a.m. on January 16. Once inside, he was unable to execute the robbery as planned and, in a panic, attacked Saif Ali Khan before fleeing empty-handed. Sources revealed that Shehzad had been unemployed for a month and was desperate to return to Bangladesh. Lacking the financial means to arrange his journey, he sought help from various people but was asked to pay a sum he could not afford. He decided to rob a celebrity’s home to fund his return. His plan was inspired by an auto driver who had pointed out the houses of Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan during a casual conversation in Bandra. Police stated that Shehzad had a clear opportunity to steal cash and jewellery from Saif Ali Khan’s home, but his fear of getting caught caused him to flee without taking anything.

After the failed attempt, he kept a close watch on the investigation through news channels, saving screenshots of suspects shown by the media. These images were later recovered from his mobile phone. Mumbai Police had initially detained two other suspects based on resemblance to Shehzad, but he continued to evade capture. The breakthrough came on Sunday morning when Shehzad was arrested near Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali, Thane, around 35 kilometres from Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He had been hiding in a labour camp in a forested area. Upon realising the police were closing in, Shehzad attempted to evade arrest by hiding in bushes, but he was apprehended after a seven-hour search operation.

According to DCP Dixit Gedam, Shehzad did not possess any Indian identification documents, and evidence found on him confirmed his Bangladeshi nationality. Police revealed that he had been living in Mumbai for four months under the alias Bijoy Das. Following his arrest, Shehzad reportedly confessed to the crime, stating, “Haan, maine hi kiya hai” (Yes, I did it). He was remanded to police custody for five days, during which investigators plan to recreate the crime scene at Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence as part of the probe. The failed robbery attempt has highlighted the vulnerability of high-profile residences despite security measures. Mumbai Police continue their investigation to gather further details about the accused’s activities and background.