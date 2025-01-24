Disney+ Hotstar to Stream Coldplay’s Live Performance from Ahmedabad on January 26

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 24: Disney+ Hotstar sets a new benchmark in Live streaming entertainment experiences by joining forces with Coldplay to present their iconic Music of the Spheres World Tour concert live to audiences across India. As the band prepares for their largest-ever stadium performance in Ahmedabad on Republic Day, the platform redefines the future of entertainment by democratizing access to high-quality experiences, enabling fans to experience this monumental event on every screen across the country.

Leveraging its extensive reach and cutting-edge technology, Disney+ Hotstar will stream the concert in stunning quality, delivering a seamless and immersive experience that brings the dynamic energy of a live performance straight to the audience. Creating a true #ParadiseForAll, the experience will extend beyond the concert itself, offering subscribers exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the band.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sanjog Gupta, CEO, JioStar – Sports, said, “At Disney+ Hotstar, we have revolutionised India’s entertainment and sports consumption by captivating viewers with unparalleled immersive experiences and consistently delivering value to our partners, advertisers and audiences. Our partnership with Coldplay reflects our commitment to bringing iconic cultural experiences to audiences nationwide. By leveraging our advanced technology and unmatched reach, we are breaking the barriers around privileged access to premium entertainment, and making it available for all, fostering a shared celebration across the country.”

In the announcement shared by the platform, the lead singer of the band, Chris Martin, expressed, “Namaste to all our friends in India. We’re thrilled to share that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar, so you can watch it from anywhere in India. We hope you’ll join us – we’re so excited to visit your beautiful country. Sending lots of love!”

The Ahmedabad performance of Coldplay’s globally acclaimed Music of the Spheres World Tour is part of the band’s record-breaking journey that has reshaped the live music landscape. Recognized as the highest- grossing rock tour of all time, the tour is a celebration of music, sustainability, and creativity.

Unlocking the true potential of live streaming, Disney+ Hotstar is a testament to redefining the role of digital platforms as gateways to transformative global experiences. Brands can leverage this high-impact event in several ways – ranging from sponsorship and pre-show exclusive fan engagement to post-concert highlights, chances to win tickets and exclusive opportunities. With the power to create personalized, high-impact solutions, brands can forge deeper, more meaningful connections with their audience through the most immersive musical evening of all time.

The live stream is presented in conjunction with Cisco, the worldwide technology leader.

Join a World that is #ParadiseForAll with Coldplay Live Exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26, 2025!