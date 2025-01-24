Ganesh Housing unveils Million Minds Tech City in Bengaluru

BILKULONLINE

Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Jan 24: Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited, in partnership with the Government of Gujarat and the Department of Science and Technology, successfully hosted the second roadshow for the Gujarat IT/ITES Policy 2022-27 in Bengaluru. Organized in association with CII, the event received a phenomenal response, attracting over 200 leading IT and ITes companies from across India. It showcased Gujarat’s transformative initiatives and policies while introducing Ganesh Housing’s flagship project, Million Minds Tech City, to Bengaluru’s tech network.

The event was graced by distinguished speakers including Mona Khandhar, IAS Principal Secretary Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat and Tushar Y. Bhatt, IAS Managing Director, Gujarat Informatics Ltd along with prominent industry leaders, policymakers, and senior officials from the Government of Gujarat. The engaging sessions provided insights on the various incentives offered under the Gujarat IT/ITES Policy 2022-27, positioning the state as an emerging technology hub.

The highlight of the roadshow was the unveiling of Million Minds Tech City, an ambitious project by Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited that promises to revolutionize the technology landscape of Gujarat.

Commenting on the event, Anmol Patel, Director of Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited, expressed his enthusiasm: “We’re truly inspired by the overwhelming response we received in Bengaluru, building on the momentum we created in Chennai. It only reinforces our belief in Gujarat’s immense potential to lead the IT/ITeS sector. With the support of the government and the Gujarat IT/ITES Policy, our vision for Million Minds Tech City is not just about developing another township, but creating a thriving ecosystem. A place where innovation, luxury, and community converge—home to six state-of-the-art tech parks, high-end residences, co-living spaces, a premium hotel, and expansive shopping malls. It’s a reflection of our commitment to shaping the future of Gujarat and the nation.”

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to this roadshow in Bengaluru,” said Viren Mehta, President, Sales & Marketing. “The event has been a remarkable platform, uniting key dignitaries from Gujarat and Karnataka to spotlight the strategic initiatives that make Gujarat a top choice for IT investments. The strong interest and engagement from Bengaluru’s vibrant tech community reaffirm our confidence in the immense opportunities for growth and collaboration, particularly with Grade-A commercial real estate developers who are shaping the future of this sector.”

Speaking at the event, Mona Khandhar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, said, “The Gujarat IT/ITES Policy 2022-27 reflects our vision of creating a dynamic and future-ready ecosystem that seamlessly integrates high-end manufacturing, R&D, and digital transformation. With pioneering initiatives such as the semiconductor hub in Dholera, global collaborations, and a strong emphasis on skilling and research, we are empowering industries and start-ups to thrive in a competitive global landscape. Projects like the visionary Million Minds Tech City in Ahmedabad further reinforce Gujarat’s position as a preferred destination for technology and innovation, offering world-class infrastructure that aligns with our growth ambitions. Through this holistic approach, Gujarat is not just driving growth but playing a pivotal role in India’s journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047.”

“The Gujarat IT/ITES Policy 2022-27 is a testament to our vision of establishing Gujarat as a global hub for technology and innovation,” said Tushar Y. Bhatt, IAS, Managing Director, Gujarat Informatics Ltd. “With unparalleled incentives such as CAPEX-OPEX support and specialized assistance for IT parks, startups, and deep tech accelerators, the policy is designed to attract significant global investments and build a highly skilled workforce. By embracing cutting-edge technologies like AI, Blockchain, and Quantum Computing, we are laying the foundation for an ecosystem that thrives on excellence and opportunity. This policy underscores Gujarat’s unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable growth, creating thousands of jobs, and setting new benchmarks in India’s technological evolution.”

The roadshow highlighted Ahmedabad’s growing prominence as a leading IT hub, driven by the dynamic intersection of real estate and technology. As per latest reports, Ahmedabad offers significantly lower operating costs compared to cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with real estate prices up to 50% more affordable. This affordability, along with the city’s expanding pool of skilled tech talent and world-class infrastructure developments such as the Ahmedabad Metro, continues to position Ahmedabad as a prime destination for IT investments and innovation.