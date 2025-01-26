India’s military prowess, rich heritage on display at Kartavya Path

BILKULONLINE

REPUBLIC DAY Special

New Delhi, Jan 26 : Kartavya Path on Sunday witnessed a grand display of India’s military might comprising tanks, missiles, rocket launchers, warplanes, surveillance gadgets, lethal weapon systems, and also rich cultural heritage.

One of the highlights was the impressive March Past by various Marching Contingents of the Indian defence forces, allied services and others. A contingent of the Indonesian National Armed Forces and Military Band of Indonesia’s Military Academy also took part in the parade. The Indonesian marching contingent consisted of 152 members, and 190 members in the military band.

Indian Army’s T-90 Tank (Bhishma), NAG Missile System along with BMP-2 Sarath, BrahMos, Pinaka Multi-launcher Rocket System, Agnibaan Multi-barrel Rocket Launcher, Akash Weapon System, Integrated Battlefield Surveillance System, All-Terrain Vehicle (Chetak), Light Specialist Vehicle (Bajrang), Vehicle Mounted Infantry Mortar System (Airawat), Quick Reaction Force Vehicles (Nandighosh and Tripurantak) and Short-Span Bridging System were displayed at the Kartavya Path. The first Army contingent was the Mounted Column 61 Cavalry, led by Lt Ahaan Kumar. Raised in 1953, the 61 Cavalry is the only serving active Horsed Cavalry Regiment in the world, with the amalgamation of all the ‘State Horsed Cavalry Units’. It was followed by nine Mechanised Columns and nine marching contingents.

President Droupadi Murmu led the Nation in celebrating the 76th Republic Day from Kartavya Path with a special focus on 75 years of enactment of the Constitution and Jan Bhagidari. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest at the parade. President Murmu and her Indonesian counterpart were escorted by the President’s Bodyguard, the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army. The two Presidents arrived in the ‘Traditional Buggy’, the practice which made a comeback in 2024 after a gap of 40 years. The Republic Day parade was heralded by 300 cultural artists playing ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha’ with musical instruments from different parts of the country. This Indigenous mix of instruments resonated with the melody, beat and hopes of a billion Indians’ hearts.

The ensemble of instruments included Shehnai, Sundari, Nadaswaram, Been, Mashak Been, Ransingha – Rajasthan, Flute, Karadi Majalu, Mohuri, Sankha, Tutari, Dhol, Gong, Nishan, Chang, Tasha, Sambal, Chenda, Idakka, Lezim, Thavil, Gudum Baza, Talam and Monbah. Showering of flower petals was carried out by Mi-17 1V helicopters from 129 Helicopter Unit in the Dhwaj Formation. Trooping the National Flag, this formation of helicopters was led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat. As per tradition, the National Flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

The President took the salute and the parade began with it. The parade was commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation officer. Major General Sumit Mehta, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area was the Parade Second-in-Command. The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards saluted to the president. They included Param Vir Chakra winners Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (Retd), and Ashok Chakra winner Lt Col Jas Ram Singh (Retd).

The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy, while the Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of valour and self-sacrifice but, other than, in the face of the enemy. Contingents of the Brigade of the Guards, The Jat Regiment, The Garhwal Rifles, The Mahar Regiment, The Jammu & Kashmir Rifles Regiment, and the Corps of Signals, among others, were among the marching contingents of the Indian Army. The grand parade celebrating India’s 76th Republic Day highlighted the country’s military strength and vibrant cultural heritage. This year’s event holds special significance as it commemorates the platinum jubilee of thadoption of the Constitution.