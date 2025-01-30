Gujarat Govt Hosts Labour Rights Workshop for 300+ Outsourcing Agencies

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Jan 30: Gujarat Labor Commissioner organised a workshop to guide outsourcing agencies that supply labour to various state government departments.

The event was held at Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan, Gandhinagar, under the chairmanship of Gujarat’s Labour Commissioner, K.D. Lakhani. The workshop aimed to educate agencies on labour laws that protect workers’ rights. Key regulations covered included the Minimum Wages Act (1948), Contract Labor Act (1970), Equal Remuneration Act (1976), Payment of Bonus Act (1965), and Payment of Gratuity Act (1972).

Officials also provided insights into the tendering process via the GeM portal and discussed the responsibilities of service providers in government offices. Around 300 agencies from across the state participated in the session, engaging in discussions on best practices and compliance measures. K.D. Lakhani addressed the attendees, emphasising the importance of adhering to labour laws to ensure fair treatment and welfare of outsourced workers. Gujarat’s labour laws are a comprehensive set of regulations designed to protect workers’ rights and ensure fair and safe working conditions across various industries. Some of the key laws include the Minimum Wages Act of 1948 which ensures that workers are paid at least the minimum wage fixed by the state government, varying by industry and region.

The Factories Act of 1948 regulates health, safety, and welfare measures in factories, ensuring that working environments adhere to prescribed standards and that workers are protected from hazardous working conditions. The Industrial Disputes Act of 1947 aims to promote industrial harmony by providing a legal framework for the investigation and settlement of disputes between employers and employees. The Payment of Wages Act of 1936 ensures that workers receive their wages on time and specifies the conditions under which wages can be deducted.

The Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act of 1970 addresses the employment of contract labour in certain establishments, regulating the terms of employment and providing conditions under which contract labour can be abolished. Additionally, Gujarat has implemented amendments in recent years, such as reducing the time limit for filing disputes and increasing compensation for workers in case of termination. The state has also introduced self-certification schemes for employers to facilitate compliance with labour laws, along with incentives for those who meet audit and assessment norms.