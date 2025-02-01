Saturday, February 1, 2025
Latest:
BusinessFeaturedPolicies

Budget 2025 to Drive Growth, Investment & Prosperity for India” – Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE

BILKUL ONLINE

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 1: The Union Budget 2025 strengthens India’s economic momentum with strategic development initiatives, fiscal discipline, increased capital expenditure, and tax relief. Higher disposable income is set to boost consumption and expand wealth creation opportunities through financial markets.

With over 11 crore unique investors already engaged, more individuals are expected to participate in India’s growth journey, fostering a cycle of economic expansion, capital formation, and job creation.

Additionally, targeted social welfare measures in employment, education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, and dedicated support for youth, farmers, MSMEs, and startups highlight the budget’s focus on India’s greatest asset—its people.

Post Views: 122

You May Also Like

Khadi — The thread Of emotions

BILKUL ONLINE

International Conference on Yoga and Sanskrit-Based Knowledge Begins at Lakulish Yoga University

BILKUL ONLINE

realme launches realme narzo 60x 5G with 33W SUPERVOOC Charging & realme Buds T300 with 30dB active noise cancellation starting from INR 12,999 & INR 2299 respectively

BILKUL ONLINE