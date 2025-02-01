Budget 2025 to Drive Growth, Investment & Prosperity for India” – Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 1: The Union Budget 2025 strengthens India’s economic momentum with strategic development initiatives, fiscal discipline, increased capital expenditure, and tax relief. Higher disposable income is set to boost consumption and expand wealth creation opportunities through financial markets.

With over 11 crore unique investors already engaged, more individuals are expected to participate in India’s growth journey, fostering a cycle of economic expansion, capital formation, and job creation.

Additionally, targeted social welfare measures in employment, education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, and dedicated support for youth, farmers, MSMEs, and startups highlight the budget’s focus on India’s greatest asset—its people.