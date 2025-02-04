Kerala Unveils All-India Campaign to Attract Domestic Tourists for Summer Holidays

Kerala, ‘God’s Own Country,’ invites you to experience its Endless Shades of Green!

Focus on North Kerala’s Destinations and New Tourism Products to Boost Family Visits

Ahmedabad, Feb 4: Kerala is set to launch an all-India campaign aimed at increasing domestic tourist footfalls during the upcoming summer holiday season, with a particular focus on families and holidaymakers. “As the summer holiday season is fast approaching, we will be unfolding new products before the domestic visitors by targeting school holidays and family audiences,” said Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas. The campaign will specifically target North Kerala, with a focus on destinations like Bekal, Wayand, and Kozhikode, in addition to lesser-known spots with vastly improved infrastructure.

The initiative is part of Kerala’s innovative strategy to boost the visibility of its destinations and tourism products, as well as to directly connect with potential visitors from key source cities. “This time round, the campaign will be particularly focusing on North Kerala, especially Bekal, Wayand and Kozhikode, besides lesser-known destinations with vastly improved infrastructure,” the Minister said.

This year’s focus will include introducing new products like heli-tourism and the sea plane initiative, which will provide easier access to destinations across the state. “The campaign to showcase Kerala in its myriad hues is part of the innovative promotion strategy to enhance visibility for the destinations and unique tourism products the state has to offer,” explained Biju K, Secretary of Tourism, Government of Kerala.

The campaign will also highlight Kerala’s core assets, including its beaches, hill stations, houseboats, and backwater experiences, to heighten visitors’ overall experience. “Alongside the new projects, the state’s core assets like beaches, hill stations, houseboats and backwater segment will heighten the totality of the visitors’ experience,” added Biju K.

In addition to these attractions, Kerala will offer a range of cultural events for visitors, including the Nishagandhi Dance Festival, which will be held at the Kanakakkunnu Palace in the capital city from February 15 to 21. “Renowned dancers from all over India will present classical dance forms like Mohiniyattam, Kathak, Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, and Manipuri,” said Sikha Surendran, Director of the Department of Tourism, Government of Kerala.

The recently concluded Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), held in Kozhikode from January 23-26, also showcased the state’s literary and cultural richness, attracting a diverse group of writers, artists, and thinkers from around the world. “KLF featured over 400 speakers from more than 12 countries, engaging in around 200 sessions across five venues in Kozhikode city,” said Sikha Surendran.

Kerala has also become an emerging hub for destination weddings and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) events. “Combining luxury and leisure, Kerala is fast emerging as a preferred hub for Destination Weddings and MICE events,” Sikha Surendran noted. Its blend of luxury and leisure, along with world-class facilities and scenic landscapes, has made it a popular choice for event planners, couples, and corporate clients seeking unique experiences.

The state offers a wide variety of experiences for travelers, including houseboats, caravan stays, plantation visits, jungle resorts, homestays, Ayurveda-based wellness solutions, adventure activities, and countryside walks, including trekking in verdant hills. “The state is unique in having a variety of experiences for travel enthusiasts like houseboats, caravan stays, plantation visits, jungle resorts, homestays, Ayurveda-based wellness solutions, adventure activities and countryside walks, including trekking to verdant hills,” added Sikha Surendran.

Domestic tourism in Kerala has seen a sharp increase, surpassing pre-pandemic levels in 2022, and continued to rise in 2023. “Kerala has witnessed a sharp uptick in domestic tourist arrivals, surpassing pre-pandemic levels in 2022 while their footfalls increased to a record number in 2023,” the report states. In the first half of 2024, the state recorded 1,08,57,181 domestic tourist arrivals. International tourist arrivals are also expected to return to pre-COVID levels, driven by a surge in bookings during the ongoing winter season.

To further capitalize on the summer holiday surge, Kerala Tourism has planned a series of B2B roadshows and networking events to introduce new products to a wider audience. After B2B travel meets in Hyderabad and Bengaluru in January, the campaign will continue with events in Chandigarh, Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, and Kolkata through March, aimed at showcasing the state’s transformative tourism initiatives to key stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Sajesh, Information Officer, Kerala Tourism Department was in Ahmedabad to interact with the media as well as organise a ‘Kerala Tourism Partnership Meet’ on Tuesday. Large number of agents and travelling and tourist organisers were enthusiastically participated in it.

