C-TAG Celebrates Foundation Day with a Meaningful Social Initiative

C-TAG Foundation Day Unites Well-Off and Underprivileged Kids for a Day of Fun, Learning, and Compassion!

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Feb 4: Coding education institute C-TAG marked its Foundation Day in a unique and heartwarming manner near Mansi Crossroads, Ahmedabad. Instead of traditional celebrations, the organization dedicated the occasion to a special social service initiative.

C-TAG founder Paras Gandhi emphasized the institution’s commitment to the holistic development of students. As part of this vision, C-TAG runs a student-led social service group called “VR 1,” which has been consistently engaging in humanitarian activities for the past two years. Every month, students prepare and distribute meals to over 200 underprivileged individuals and children, fostering a spirit of compassion and responsibility.

Co-founder Palak Gandhi, with 22 years of experience in computer education, shared insights into the origins of this celebration. She began her teaching journey from home, and with the unwavering support of her late mother-in-law, Induben Gandhi, her initiative, “Palak Gandhi Computer Classes” (PGCC), flourished.

“To celebrate Induben’s invaluable encouragement and contributions, PGCC Day was instituted in her honor, coinciding with her birthday on February 4,” proudly declared her daughter-in-law, Palak.

This year, students of C-TAG proposed a new way to celebrate Foundation Day—through an act of kindness. They organized a special event for underprivileged children, aged 4 to 15, at a well-known restaurant on SG Highway. The children enjoyed an afternoon of fun-filled activities, including games, dancing, and laughter, followed by a shared meal. The students also took the opportunity to discuss the importance of education and raise awareness about the dangers of addiction.

The event left a lasting impact on both students and attendees. One C-TAG student remarked that the experience made them appreciate their privileges and the invaluable support of their parents. A parent praised C-TAG’s approach, highlighting the importance of instilling such humanitarian values in today’s youth. M Zubair of Saath NGO said “the children his NGO has arranged to be the guest of C-TAG today are basically the children of construction site labourers families, we strive to bring happiness and joy in their life by making them part of mainstream with noble gestures like that of Parasbhai and Palakben”.

Mahir Patel, an 11-year-old student of C-Tag, is the youngest learner currently mastering Python programming. He was deeply moved upon seeing underprivileged children visit the venue.

His parents, Shilpa and Rajesh, are thrilled by his keen interest in coding. A 6th-grade student, Mahir aspires to become a software engineer.

The initiative was met with widespread appreciation, and it is hoped that VR 1 will continue its noble efforts, reaching out to more communities in need in the future.

