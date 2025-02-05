Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Aga Khan, philanthropist and spiritual leader

New Delhi, Feb 5: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of Aga Khan, a noted billionaire philanthropist and spiritual leader of Ismaili Shia Muslims.

The 88-year-old Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, popularly known to people as Aga Khan IV, passed away in Portugal’s Lisbon on February 4. Rahul Gandhi took to his social media handle on X and expressed grief over the loss of the visionary leader while also extending heartfelt condolences to his family. “Saddened by the passing of His Highness the Aga Khan, Mawlana Shah Karim Al-Hussaini — a visionary leader devoted to humanity, education, and progress,” he wrote in a post. “My heartfelt condolences to his family and the Ismaili Shia Muslim community in India and across the world,” he further wrote.

Aga Khan was a spiritual icon to millions of Ismaili Muslims and was also among the world’s most noted philanthropists. He passed away in Lisbon, surrounded by his family members. Born on December 13, 1936, in Switzerland, he became the 49th hereditary Imam of the Ismaili Muslims at the age of just 20 years, in 1957. He had British citizenship, though he spent a major part of his life in France during his later years. A close friend of the late Queen Elizabeth II, he was granted the title of “His Highness” when he became the leader of the Ismaili Muslims. He was highly devoted to charity and extensively participated in charitable work. He was widely credited for facilitating a dialogue between the Muslim world and the West. He stood clear of politics and also played an important role in facilitating cultural exchange. Aga Khan’s demise has invited streams of tributes from across the globe with many of them sharing their condolences on social media. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau called him as an ‘extraordinary man of vision, faith’ and a ‘good friend’. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described him as a ‘symbol of peace, tolerance, and compassion in a troubled world’.