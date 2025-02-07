IOC Donates Advanced Sonography Machine to SVP Hospital Under CSR Initiative

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 7: In a significant contribution to maternal and fetal healthcare, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has provided an advanced Sonography Machine (GE VOLUSON) worth ₹3.42 lakh to N.R. Medical College under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The machine has been allocated to the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of SVP Hospital.

With this new addition, 6,000 to 10,000 pregnant women annually will benefit from detailed fetal examinations and developmental assessments, ensuring improved prenatal care. The state-of-the-art technology will aid in accurate diagnostics and timely medical interventions, enhancing maternal and neonatal health outcomes.

Additionally, the donation will play a crucial role in expanding the fetal medicine program at SVP Hospital, strengthening its capabilities in advanced prenatal care.

This initiative highlights IOC’s commitment to community welfare and healthcare advancements, reaffirming its role in social responsibility and public health development.