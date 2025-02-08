Waaree Energies Begins Production at India’s Largest Solar Cell Facility in Gujarat

BILKULONLINE

Chikhli, Gujarat, Feb 8: Waaree Energies Ltd., India’s largest solar PV module manufacturer, proudly announces the commencement of commercial production at its 1.4 GW Monocrystalline PERC (Mono PERC) solar cell production line in Chikhli, Gujarat. This marks the first phase of commissioning at India’s largest solar cell manufacturing facility, which has a total planned capacity of 5.4 GW, including 4 GW of high-efficiency TOPCon solar cells to be commissioned in the next phase.

By strengthening indigenous manufacturing, this facility highlights Waaree’s commitment to reducing import dependency, stabilizing costs amid global supply chain fluctuations, and serving both domestic and international solar markets. The high-efficiency solar cells produced at Chikhli will support India’s ambitious renewable energy targets, ensuring a reliable supply of advanced solar technology for power producers and industries alike.

Speaking on this milestone, Dr. Amit Paithankar, Whole-time Director & CEO, Waaree Energies Ltd., stated, “The commencement of commercial production at our 1.4 GW Mono PERC solar cell line is a significant step toward building a self-sufficient solar ecosystem. This facility aligns with the government’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, reinforcing India’s energy independence. By integrating advanced manufacturing with research-driven innovation, we are not just producing solar cells- we are shaping the future of India’s clean energy transition, strengthening the economy, and driving sustainability at scale.”

The Chikhli facility features state-of-the-art production lines, advanced automation, and stringent quality control measures, ensuring world-class efficiency and reliability. Beyond technology, it is set to generate employment, contribute to industrial growth, and position India as a key player in the global solar supply chain. With this phase now operational, Waaree continues to lead the industry in delivering high-performance solar solutions, accelerating the transition toward a greener and more sustainable future.