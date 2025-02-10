BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Feb 10: MI has started 2025 on a high! History scripted, MI Cape Town crowned SA20 2025 Champions!

Lifting their first trophy in the league, the MI Cape Town showcased absolute dominance from start to the finish through the season. With relentless consistency, they won match after match, never taking the foot off the accelerator, capping off a historic campaign in style. A journey of Redemption, Perseverance & 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐔𝐌𝐏𝐇 ==

With this triumph, Mumbai. New York. Emirates. Cape Town. Every team in the MI Family now has a Winner’s trophy in its cabinet.

Nita M. Ambani said, “What a proud and historic moment for the MI family! From Mumbai to New York, the UAE to Cape Town – MI teams have won league titles & the hearts of fans across the globe. This title is a testament to our commitment to excellence, our belief in talent, and the spirit of Mumbai Indians. We are a truly global family, united by our passion for the game. A heartfelt thank you to all our fans for their unwavering support – this victory is as much yours as it is ours. Congratulations to MI Cape Town for making 2025 a year to remember!”

Akash M. Ambani said, “MI Cape Town’s journey this season has been nothing short of exceptional, and I couldn’t be prouder of the team. This victory is a testament to the MI philosophy—backing talent, believing in the process, and playing with heart. This win is for our fans, who have stood by us through every high and low. Newlands Cape Town, this is your moment—enjoy it!”

With this historic win, Mumbai Indians continue to set new benchmarks in global franchise cricket. Over the past 17 years, the dedication of the MI family—comprising Mumbai Indians (IPL & WPL), MI Cape Town, MI Emirates, and MI New York—has resulted in an incredible 11 T20 league titles worldwide. This includes five IPL championships, two Champions League victories, and the inaugural WPL and Major League Cricket titles in 2023, along with the ILT20 title in 2024.

MI’s journey has been one of passion, perseverance, and excellence, bringing together talent from across the world and winning not just trophies, but the hearts of millions of fans. With this SA20 victory, 2025 has started on the perfect note for the MI family!