RR Kabel Becomes Principal Partner of KKR for T20 Season

Ahmedabad, Feb 10: RR Kabel, the leading Wires and Cables & consumer electricals company in India, has signed a multi-year partnership agreement as a principal partner of THE Kolkata Knight Riders. This strategic partnership is set to amplify RR Kabel’s brand presence, particularly in Eastern India. Returning for a second collaboration with KKR after its initial association in 2021, the brand reaffirms its commitment to connecting with cricket fans and strengthening its market footprint.

RR Kabel’s branding will be featured on the ‘Right Chest’ of all KKR team kits during the season. This collaboration offers RR Kabel an opportunity to tap into the vast viewership, boosting brand recognition and fostering deeper engagement with a wide-ranging audience. The partnership with KKR underscores the powerful synergy between sports and industry leaders, creating a dynamic platform to connect with consumers and elevate brand visibility on a grand scale.

Commenting on the association, Kirti Kabra, Director, RR Global, expressed, “The tournament is where energy, passion, and performance come alive, making it the perfect stage for RR Kabel. Kolkata Knight Riders felt like the right fit because their resilience, ambition, and pursuit of excellence align with who we are. Cricket brings people together like nothing else, and as a brand, we have always believed in growth, progress, and pushing boundaries. This partnership isn’t just about visibility, it’s about being part of something that sparks excitement and unites the nation.”

Adding his thoughts, Venky Mysore, CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, said, “We are delighted to welcome RR Kabel back as a partner for IPL 2025. As a globally recognized brand, their continued association with KKR reflects the strong synergy between our values and vision. We look forward to strengthening this partnership further and creating even greater impact together.”

The three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are gearing up for another exciting season, ready to showcase their prowess on the field and entertain millions of fans across the globe. This multi-year partnership between RR Kabel and KKR marks the beginning of an exciting journey that promises to deliver memorable moments both on and off the field.