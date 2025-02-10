Tata Chemicals Receives Rasayan Udyog Ratna Award in Celebration of 100 Years of Chemistry

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Feb, 10: Tata Chemicals Limited (TCL) has been honoured with the prestigious Rasayan Udyog Ratna award during the “Century of Chemistry in India” celebration, hosted by the Indian Chemical Society. This recognition was part of the centenary celebrations commemorating 100 years of achievements in the Indian chemical industry.

The award was received by NandKumar Tirumalai, Chief Financial Officer, Venkatadri Ranganathan, Chief Commercial Officer, and Chintan Joshi, Head of Corporate Communication and Advocacy of Tata Chemicals Limited. This accolade highlights Tata Chemicals’ significant contributions to the chemical sector and its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

The Rayasn Udyog Ratna Award recognizes the company’s achievements and dedication to workforce development and community engagement. Tata Chemicals has implemented various programs aimed at empowering local communities and fostering talent within the industry.

The centenary celebrations of the Indian Chemical Society commenced with the esteemed presence of Honourable Cabinet Minister for Road Transport, Shri Nitin Gadkari. This milestone in the evolution of chemistry in India was further highlighted by the attendance of Padma Vibhushan awardees . M M Sharma, Former Director, of the Institute of Chemical Technology, Dr. R A Mashelkar, Former Director General, CSIR, and Padma Shri awardee Prof. G D Yadav, President of the Indian Chemical Society. This laid the foundation for future innovations in chemical sciences and inspired a new generation of researchers and professionals in the industry.

Over the years, Tata Chemicals Limited has consistently been committed to its mission of “Serving Society through Science,” focusing on sustainability and innovation through a diverse product portfolio that includes soda ash, sodium bicarbonate, and marine chemicals. The company’s initiatives in developing sustainable products and solutions have played a vital role in enhancing India’s chemical landscape and addressing global challenges.

As Tata Chemicals continues to innovate and expand its portfolio, this recognition serves as a testament to its unwavering commitment to quality, sustainability, and social responsibility. The company looks forward to furthering its contributions to the chemical industry and society at large in the years to come.