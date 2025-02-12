5 students of Allen secure 100 NTA score

Om Prakash got perfect score of 300 out of 300 marks

13 State Toppers from ALLEN

Kota, Ahmedabad, Feb 12: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of JEE Main January session. In the results, NTA has declared that 14 students have secured 100 NTA score out of which 5 students are from Allen Career Institute.

Allen Career Institute Director Dr.Brajesh Maheshwari said that Allen Kota’s classroom students Om Prakash Behera, Rajit Gupta, Saksham Jindal and Arnav Singh along with Allen Online test series Harsh Jha have scored 100 NTA. According to NTA answer key and recorded response, Om Prakash Behera has scored 300 out of 300 marks.

A list of 44 State Toppers has been released of whom 13 are from ALLEN. The state toppers include Arnav Singh, Rajit Gupta, Saksham Jindal, Om Prakash from Rajasthan, Shaurya Agarwal from Chhattisgarh, Abhimanyu Tibrewal from Jharkhand, Panini from Bihar, Nabanit Priyadarshi from Odisha, Dhairya Sharma from Himachal Pradesh, Krishna Chakraborty from Assam, E Kumaran from Puducherry, Harsh Jha Delhi and Nishita from Meghalaya.

With the release of the result, once again the drums of happiness were played in Kota. Students and parents along with faculties fed sweets to each other and celebrated the result.

In the exam conducted in total 10 shifts, 14 students have achieved 100 NTA score, in which maximum 5 students are from Rajasthan, out of which 4 are classroom students of Allen Career Institute in Kota. 2 students are from Delhi, 2 from Uttar Pradesh, 1 each from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

This year, maximum number of students have scored 100 NTA score from Rajasthan. List of 44 state toppers has also been released in the released result of whom 13 State Toppers are from ALLEN. JEE Main January session Examination for B.E.-B.Tech. was conducted between 22 to 29 January in 10 shifts in 5 days. Final answer key was released on 10 February. 13 lakh 11 thousand 544 students had applied for the exam and 12 lakh 58 thousand 136 students had appeared in the exam.