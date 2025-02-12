Tata Power Renewables and ONGC Collaborate to Lead the Way in Battery Energy Storage System

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Feb 12: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited and a leading player in India’s renewable energy sector, has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), India’s premier energy company, to explore joint opportunities in the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and its value chain. The MoU was signed at India Energy Week 2025 in the presence of Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and CEO of ONGC, Deepesh Nanda, CEO & Managing Director of TPREL, and other dignitaries.

The collaboration aims to jointly explore and identify commercial opportunities across various segments of the BESS value chain, including utility-scale systems, grid stabilization services, renewable energy integration, microgrids, hybrid energy solutions, industrial and commercial storage solutions, backup power, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, and energy trading through ancillary services.

Commenting on the MoU, Deepesh Nanda, CEO & Managing Director, TPREL, said, “This partnership with ONGC marks a significant milestone in our journey to drive India’s energy transition. Battery Energy Storage Systems will play a crucial role in strengthening grid reliability, enabling greater renewable energy integration, and supporting India’s ambitious clean energy goals. Together, we aim to develop innovative storage solutions that will pave the way for a sustainable and resilient energy future”.

Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and CEO, ONGC said, “As India transitions towards a sustainable energy future, ONGC remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing clean energy initiatives. This collaboration with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited represents a strategic step towards strengthening energy storage capabilities, which are vital for grid stability and renewable energy adoption. By leveraging our collective expertise, we aim to contribute meaningfully to India’s energy transition and long-term energy security.”

This collaboration between Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited and ONGC underscores their shared commitment to promoting sustainable energy solutions and driving India’s energy transition. By exploring joint opportunities in the battery energy storage sector, both companies aim to contribute significantly to the country’s renewable energy targets and build a robust, future-ready energy ecosystem. TPREL’s recent success in commissioning India’s largest Solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project—a 100 MW Solar PV plant with a 120 MWh Utility Scale BESS at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh—demonstrates its technical expertise and leadership in pioneering large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems. This milestone not only strengthens India’s green energy infrastructure but also sets a benchmark for future BESS projects in the country.