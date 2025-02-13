Bharat Forge & VEDA Aeronautics Partner for Make in India Unmanned Systems

BILKULONLINE

Bengaluru, Feb 13: Bharat Forge Ltd (BFL), global aerospace and technology Indian company and VEDA Aeronautics (P) Ltd (VEDA), an Indian Aerospace & Defence company involved in development and supply of Unmanned Systems, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop state-of[1]the-art Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) & other High-Speed Aerial Weapon systems used in the battlefield. While VEDA has been engaged in shaping the unmanned system technology for defence services, BFL will supply the micro jet engines used in these unmanned systems. The MoU is expected to play a vital role in leveraging each other’s capabilities to strengthen India’s defense capabilities and contributing to national self-reliance.

Guru Biswal, CEO-Aerospace Division, Bharat Forge said, “This MoU with VEDA is a testimony of our commitment to work for an “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, and to create niche technologies that shall support Indian and Global requirements in the evolving technological landscape of warfare. BFL will focus on indigenous development of jet engines upto 400 Kgf thrust to power the unmanned systems developed for Indian defence forces. The 40 & 45 Kgf engines developed by BFL are under serial production and will be used by VEDA for all defence projects.

Dipesh Gupta, Managing Director of VEDA Aeronautics, said: “We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with BFL aerospace which will supply small jet engines for all defence & other unmanned system projects of VEDA Aeronautics. This endeavor underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation, heralding a new era of technological advancement and strategic prowess in the aerospace domain specific to Long Range Combat UAV Systems, High Speed Aerial Targets and Multi Barrel Launched Jet Based UAV Systems.