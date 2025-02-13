AI-Led IT Transformation: TCS Partners with UPM to Modernize its IT Landscape 

BILKULONLINE

TCS will maintain business continuity and deploy ignioTM platform to transform IT for UPM, to accelerate automation, drive cost savings, and implement an AI-first operating model

HELSINKI | MUMBAI, FEBRUARY 13, 2025: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions company, has signed an agreement to drive end-to-end IT transformation of UPM, a global company with a business portfolio of decarbonization solutions, advanced materials, renewable fibres, and communication papers, based on sustainable, renewable feedstock. The digital transformation will help drive growth for UPM, enhance user experience, and boost adoption of an AI-first operating model.

To strengthen the enterprise IT value chain of UPM, TCS will deploy its AI-powered autonomous enterprise platform ignioTM. The platform will improve operational efficiency, enable continuous improvement, and increase IT system readiness and reliability. As part of the agreement, TCS will provide digital services including service desk, workspace services, onsite support services, business and platform application services, network and connectivity services, hybrid cloud services and Service Integration and Management (SIAM). TCS will also enhance the digital experience of UPM’s 15,800 employees by using AI to support better human-machine collaboration. By driving continuous innovation, TCS will enable UPM to remain a perpetually adaptative enterprise.

Turkka Keskinen, Chief Information Officer at UPM, said, “At UPM, we are striving to build a human centric yet business-oriented IT infrastructure. Through this partnership, we are seeking to provide effortless information technology that is cost-effective and scalable, utilizes the most recent AI and automation solutions and offers value-based delivery, and end-to-end accountability. We have been impressed by the wide industry and technology expertise that the TCS team has demonstrated and are looking forward to seeing how this collaboration will help us reach our ambitious targets.”

Headquartered in Finland, UPM is specialized in producing recyclable products that are made of responsibly sourced, renewable raw materials. It operates production facilities in 11 countries and has a turnover of EUR 10.3 billion. As a responsible industry leader, innovation for a future beyond fossils is at the heart of UPM’s strategy for achieving sustainable growth. TCS will help UPM deliver faster time to market and value-based IT operating model to achieve agility, better service and enterprise reliability. The partnership will also enable UPM to move away from traditional methods of measuring the outcome of digital transformation into a more experience-based method that adapts to its unique and changing needs.

Subhadipta Samantray, Country Head, TCS in Finland, said, “At TCS, we are thrilled to forge strategic endeavor with UPM, a sustainability forerunner and help the company to accelerate growth and innovation by utilizing our unique expertise and industry-leading product and platform offerings. We are committed to delivering UPM superior user experience, agile services and improved operations with next-generation solutions leveraging AI-first principles”.

TCS’ partnership with UPM further solidifies TCS’ leadership in Finland, where it has been operational for over 25 years, driving transformation for its clients. It has been named a Top Employer in Finland by the Top Employers Institute and has received top customer satisfaction rankings in the Nordic region for 15 consecutive years in an independent survey.

Anupam Singhal, President – Manufacturing, TCS, said, “At TCS, we believe AI is the foundation of a future-ready, adaptive enterprise—driving intelligence, agility, and long-term value. Our partnership with UPM marks a bold step in reimagining its digital core, harnessing AI to enhance decision-making, streamline operations, and accelerate innovation. This transformation goes beyond modernization; it is about building a high-performing, sustainable business that creates enduring value—for UPM, its customers, and society.”