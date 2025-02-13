Celebrate Love, Gujarati Style! Must-Watch Rom-Coms on ShemarooMe

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 13: Love is in the air, and ShemarooMe—Gujarat’s favorite OTT platform—is all set to make your Valentine’s season extra special with its brand-new web series, Arranged with Love, premiering on February 14th. Known for delivering unique and relatable stories, ShemarooMe has already won hearts with films like Udan Choo, which explores whether love can happen twice regardless of age, and The Great Gujarati Matrimony, a film that beautifully blends romance, emotions, and traditions while offering a fresh take on modern relationships.

Now, adding to its heartwarming collection, Arranged with Love brings a refreshing take on romance. Starring Devarshi Shah, Jaini Shah, Kamini Panchal, Prashant Barot, and Himadri Joshi, this web series follows the journey of two highly ambitious, career-driven individuals who reluctantly agree to meet through their parents’ arranged marriage setup. What starts as a forced meeting soon turns into an unexpected friendship, and eventually, love—challenging their professional dreams and redefining their idea of companionship.

So, this Valentine’s Day, set up the perfect binge-watching date with ShemarooMe’s extensive collection of rom-coms! Whether it’s the Lagan Special, Vaat Vaat Ma, Hu Ane Tu, Udan Choo, The Great Gujarati Matrimony, or the all-new Arranged with Love, there’s a perfect love story waiting for you.

Get ready to fall in love all over again—only on ShemarooMe!