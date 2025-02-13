IIM Ahmedabad Successfully Completes Final Placements for MBA Class of 2025

Increased Recruiter Participation and Job Offers Across Multiple Sectors Despite Market Volatility

Ahmedabad, Feb 13: IIM Ahmedabad has successfully concluded the final placement process for its MBA (PGP) Class of 2025, ensuring 100% placements across 30 cohorts. Conducted in three clusters, the process saw strong participation from leading firms, with a 16% increase in dream applications compared to last year.

Top recruiters included Boston Consulting Group (35 offers), Accenture Strategy (30), and Goldman Sachs (9). Significant growth was noted in niche consulting (22%), fintech (40%), and consumer tech (800%).

Prof. Viswanath Pingali, Chairperson of the Placement Committee, remarked, “Despite global economic challenges, the unwavering trust of recruiters in IIMA’s talent and the preparedness of our students ensured a highly successful placement season.”

Atharva Kapadnis, Recruitment Secretary, highlighted the fairness of the process: “IIMA’s cluster-cohort system ensures transparency and a perfect student-recruiter fit. The increase in dream applications reflects students’ confidence in finding their ideal roles.”

Major recruiters included McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company, JP Morgan, Tata Administrative Services, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, among others. New recruiters like GMR Group and Showtime Consulting also participated.

Saurabh Chhajer, Managing Director & Partner at BCG, emphasized, “IIMA continues to be one of our preferred campuses, delivering exceptional talent year after year.” Milind Kulkarni, MD & Group CEO at FinIQ Consulting, echoed similar sentiments: “The blend of financial and technical skills in IIMA students makes them a perfect fit for our global expansion.”

A detailed placement report, audited as per Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS), will be released soon.