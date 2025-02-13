IIM Ahmedabad Successfully Completes Final Placements for MBA Class of 2025
Increased Recruiter Participation and Job Offers Across Multiple Sectors Despite Market Volatility
BILKULONLINE
Ahmedabad, Feb 13: IIM Ahmedabad has successfully concluded the final placement process for its MBA (PGP) Class of 2025, ensuring 100% placements across 30 cohorts. Conducted in three clusters, the process saw strong participation from leading firms, with a 16% increase in dream applications compared to last year.
- Top recruiters included Boston Consulting Group (35 offers), Accenture Strategy (30), and Goldman Sachs (9). Significant growth was noted in niche consulting (22%), fintech (40%), and consumer tech (800%).
Prof. Viswanath Pingali, Chairperson of the Placement Committee, remarked, “Despite global economic challenges, the unwavering trust of recruiters in IIMA’s talent and the preparedness of our students ensured a highly successful placement season.”
Atharva Kapadnis, Recruitment Secretary, highlighted the fairness of the process: “IIMA’s cluster-cohort system ensures transparency and a perfect student-recruiter fit. The increase in dream applications reflects students’ confidence in finding their ideal roles.”
Major recruiters included McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company, JP Morgan, Tata Administrative Services, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, among others. New recruiters like GMR Group and Showtime Consulting also participated.
Saurabh Chhajer, Managing Director & Partner at BCG, emphasized, “IIMA continues to be one of our preferred campuses, delivering exceptional talent year after year.” Milind Kulkarni, MD & Group CEO at FinIQ Consulting, echoed similar sentiments: “The blend of financial and technical skills in IIMA students makes them a perfect fit for our global expansion.”
A detailed placement report, audited as per Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS), will be released soon.