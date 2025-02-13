PNB’s MSME Outreach Programme Receives Overwhelming Response Across Gujarat

Punjab National Bank Triumphs in Hosting MSME Outreach Program in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot

Ahmedabad, Feb 13: Punjab National Bank (PNB), the second-largest public sector bank in India, successfully hosted the PNB MSME Outreach Programme on February 13, 2025, at multiple locations across Gujarat under its Ahmedabad Zone.

With a vast network of over 10,000 branches and 55,209 touchpoints, PNB reaffirmed its commitment to supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through specialized credit processing and monitoring units.

Engaging MSMEs with Financial Solutions

The event, aimed at engaging with MSMEs, provided insights into tailored banking products, government schemes, and financial solutions designed to bolster business growth and financial stability. The initiative underscored PNB’s dedication to empowering MSMEs by offering customized financial services, digital loan solutions, and on-the-spot eligibility checks with instant offer letters, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience.

Event Locations Across Gujarat

Ahmedabad:

Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad

Shop No. 6,7,8, Shantam-9, Opp. Landmark Hotel, Near Motipura Circle, Himmatnagar

Rajkot:

Gandhi Museum, Jubilee Chowk, Rajkot

PNB Branch Office Lalpar, Real Plaza NH8A, Lalpar, Morbi

Surat:

U-21, City Light Road, Athwa, Surat

Kahaan Trade Centre, Beside IndusInd Bank, Vapi Char Rasta, Vapi

Vadodara:

Umakant Hall (Shivalay Hall), Makarpura GIDC Association, GIDC Makarpura, Vadodara

BEIL Seminar Hall, Ankleshwar Industrial Association, 618/619, GIDC Industrial Estate, Ankleshwar, Bharuch

The outreach programme provided MSMEs with direct access to financial experts, enabling them to explore various loan schemes and banking services tailored to their business needs. PNB has been proactive in aligning its support with the government’s MSME initiatives, facilitating financial inclusion through digital banking solutions.

Sunil Kumar Chugh, Chief General Manager, PNB (RAM Credit & Financial Inclusion), and Krishan Kumar, Deputy General Manager, addressed the media, highlighting the enthusiastic and overwhelming response of aspiring MSME customers. They emphasized the bank’s ongoing efforts in fostering financial growth and inclusion for MSMEs.

Dipankar Mahapatra, Zonal Head, Ahmedabad Zone, expressed his gratitude to all MSME customers who attended the event and leveraged the bank’s value-added services for their growth and success.

