GTU Organizes ‘Pustak Prem Parv’ to Celebrate the Love for Books

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 14: In a remarkable initiative to promote the joy of reading, the Central Library of Gujarat Technological University (GTU) organized a unique group reading festival titled ‘Pustak Prem Parv’ across its campus and affiliated colleges. The event, held at 10:20 am, aimed to convey a special message on Valentine’s Day—love is not just for people, but for books as well.

Under the direct guidance of GTU Vice Chancellor Dr. Rajul K. Gajjar and Registrar Dr. K.N. Kher, this program brought together students, faculty, and staff in a collective reading experience. Seminar halls at GTU and administrative offices resonated with the rustling of pages as participants immersed themselves in literature.

Newly appointed Librarian Dr. Mahesh Solanki enhanced the significance of the event by gifting each student and employee a book by Swami Vivekananda, emphasizing the power of books to inspire and transform lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kher described the initiative as groundbreaking, stating, “This is an innovative university, and this program is a pioneering effort in Gujarat. No university has previously organized a group reading event of this scale. The Central Library team deserves high praise for their efforts.”

Librarian Dr. Mahesh Solanki encouraged students and staff to make reading a habit, remarking, “Books have the power to conquer the world. A reader today is a leader tomorrow.” His words echoed the sentiment that knowledge and wisdom gained through books can shape the future.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from GTU’s faculty and administration, including Director of the Management Department Dr. Pankajrai Patel, Director of the Biotechnology Department Dr. Vaibhav Bhatt, Executive Director of the Engineering Department Dr. Jignesh Amin, Associate Professor Dr. Komal Borisagar, Assistant Librarian Chintan Vasava, and Library Assistants Hina Parmar and Nirmala Pandit. Their presence contributed to the success of this inspiring initiative.

The ‘Pustak Prem Parv’ not only celebrated the essence of reading but also reinforced the idea that books are lifelong companions capable of enlightening minds and fostering intellectual growth.

Books are a uniquely portable magic – Stephen King.