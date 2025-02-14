Marengo CIMS Hospital Launches ‘Urgency for Emergency – 60 Minutes for Life’ to Save Lives in Critical Situations

“Racing Against Time to Save Lives: Every Second Counts” – Dr. Keyur Parikh, Chairman, Marengo CIMS Hospital

Marengo CIMS Hospital launches ‘Urgency for Emergency – 60 Minutes for Life’ to ensure rapid intervention during critical medical emergencies like strokes, heart attacks, and trauma.

The initiative focuses on training first responders and strengthening emergency care to provide life-saving treatment before patients reach a hospital.

Marengo Asia Hospitals expands emergency response with specialized programs like the ‘Strokologist Program’ and trauma care protocols to enhance survival rates across India.

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Feb 14: Marengo CIMS Hospital has launched an ambitious and life-saving initiative, ‘Urgency for Emergency – 60 Minutes for Life,’ aimed at empowering individuals and strengthening emergency response systems for critical medical conditions such as brain strokes, heart attacks, and trauma cases. The program underscores the importance of rapid intervention within the golden hour—the crucial window that determines survival and long-term health outcomes.

Dr R.Shankaran, Medical Director, Marengo CIMS Hospital proudly announced the launch of ‘Urgency for Emergency – 60 Minutes for Life’, an initiative aimed at empowering individuals with life-saving emergency response skills. The program focuses on ensuring timely and effective intervention during critical emergencies such as brain strokes, heart attacks, and trauma cases, thereby increasing survival rates and reducing complications.

Dr. Keyur Parikh, Chairman of Marengo CIMS Hospital, emphasized the significance of timely medical intervention, stating, “Time is the most crucial factor in an emergency. Whether it’s a heart attack, stroke, or major trauma, every second counts. With ‘Urgency for Emergency,’ we are committed to ensuring that no life is lost due to delays in care. Our goal is to create a responsive and well-equipped ecosystem where timely interventions save lives.”

The initiative will equip first responders and frontline individuals with essential life-saving skills, ensuring that critical cases receive immediate and expert care before reaching a hospital. Marengo Asia Hospitals, which oversees this initiative across its network, aims to strengthen emergency response through targeted training programs.

Dr. Raajiv Singhal, Founding Member, Managing Director, and Group CEO of Marengo Asia Hospitals, highlighted the broader vision, saying, “We are thrilled to launch ‘Urgency for Emergency – 60 Minutes for Life,’ a significant initiative that empowers individuals and communities with life-saving emergency response skills. Our commitment is to provide timely and expert intervention, ensuring that frontline responders are well-equipped to manage emergencies before professional medical help arrives.”

Strengthening Emergency & Stroke Care Across India

Marengo Asia Hospitals has a longstanding commitment to improving trauma care. In December 2024, it hosted the inaugural International Conference on Trauma and Acute Care (ITACC) in collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, and Harvard Medical School. This event brought together global experts to advance trauma care and share groundbreaking practices.

Understanding the challenges of timely medical intervention, Marengo Asia Hospitals has also launched the ‘Strokologist Program’ to train physicians, critical care specialists, ICU, and ER doctors in early stroke diagnosis and treatment. This program has already trained over 1,000 consultants and is expanding its reach by establishing a hub-and-spoke network with nursing homes to ensure immediate stroke intervention.

Dr. Y.C. Shah, Neuro & Spine Surgeon at Marengo CIMS Hospital, reiterated the importance of swift action, stating, “Time is the most crucial factor in neurological and trauma emergencies. Delays in stroke treatment can lead to irreversible brain damage, while uncontrolled bleeding in trauma cases can become life-threatening within minutes. Our specialized stroke and trauma response teams are available 24/7 to provide immediate, advanced treatment.”

Dr. Pranav Shah, Head of the Orthopaedic Trauma Program, highlighted the hospital’s cutting-edge trauma care system, saying, “Trauma care requires speed, precision, and coordination across multiple specialties. At Marengo CIMS, we follow a seamless, protocol-based trauma response system to ensure that patients receive immediate surgical or critical care interventions, reducing complications and improving survival rates.”

Dr. Mukesh Sharma, Director of Neuro Intervention & Stroke, emphasized the time-sensitive nature of neuro emergencies, noting, “A delay of even a few minutes in ischemic stroke and brain hemorrhage cases can mean the difference between recovery and permanent disability. Through this initiative, we reinforce our commitment to providing the fastest possible neurocritical care.”

A Race Against Time

Emergency physicians Dr. Harshil Mehta (Zonal Incharge Emergency Medicine) and Dr. Aayushi Chokshi Parikh (Consultant Emergency Physician and ER In-charge) highlighted the critical importance of immediate trauma management, stating, “Effective trauma care is a race against time. The golden hour is the key window to prevent fatalities. With this campaign, we aim to optimize trauma management and provide timely therapeutic interventions to save lives. Every minute counts; every life matters.”

Addressing India’s Emergency Care Crisis

India faces a critical emergency care challenge, with nearly 1.8 million stroke cases annually, of which only 10% receive treatment within the crucial 4.5-hour window. Heart attacks account for 25% of all deaths, with 50% proving fatal within the first hour due to delays in care. Road accidents claim over 1.5 lakh lives every year, many of which are preventable with immediate trauma intervention.

Research indicates that every minute of untreated stroke results in the loss of 1.9 million neurons, early angioplasty within 90 minutes of a heart attack reduces mortality by 50%, and trauma patients receiving emergency surgery within the golden hour have significantly higher survival rates.

Recognizing these alarming figures, the ‘Urgency for Emergency’ initiative at Marengo CIMS Hospital is designed to bridge the gap between emergencies and expert care, ensuring that life-saving treatment reaches patients when they need it most. Through advanced trauma care, specialized stroke management, and community training, Marengo CIMS Hospital is at the forefront of transforming emergency medical response in India.

