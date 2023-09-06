realme launches realme narzo 60x 5G with 33W SUPERVOOC Charging & realme Buds T300 with 30dB active noise cancellation starting from INR 12,999 & INR 2299 respectively

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Sept 6: realme, the Most Reliable Smartphone Service Provider in India, unveiled newest additions to its smartphone & AIOT portfolio, the realme narzo 60x 5G and realme Buds T300. These new additions to realme’s legacy of innovation are crafted to provide users with an unrivaled experience. The realme narzo 60x 5G, the Next 5G Speed Frontier is dedicated to meeting the demands and aspirations of the Indian youth, solidifying its position as a pioneer in the field of next-gen technology. Meanwhile, the realme Buds T300, is built with a cutting-edge design and exceptional sound quality, delivering its users an immersive audio experience like never before.

Commenting on the launch, a realme spokesperson said, “At realme, we are committed to pushing boundaries for delivering innovative cutting-edge technology to our users. With our “Dare to Leap” spirit, we are delighted to introduce two remarkable products that embody this vision – the realme narzo 60x 5G and the realme Buds T300. The realme Narzo series has been a favorite for many of our users, boasting an impressive user base of 14 million in India. This series signifies the evolution of smartphones, incorporating cutting-edge technology and innovative design to empower users to stay at the forefront of technology trends while expressing their unique individuality. We are confident that with these new launches realme will further cement its position in the Indian 5G smartphone and AIOT market. ”

realme narzo 60x 5G, the Next 5G Speed Frontier combines a powerful camera, fast charging, a massive battery, an eye-catching design, slim form factor, a capable 5G chipset, ample RAM for multitasking, and generous storage capacity. It features a 50MP AI camera to allow its users to showcase their creativity to the fullest. The 33W SUPERVOOC Charging solution with a massive 5000mAh battery charges the smartphone up to 50% in just 29 mins. The realme narzo 60x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset that ensures faster data speeds and smoother online experiences. The smartphone comes with Dynamic RAM options of up to 6GB, paired with an additional 6GB of RAM and 128GB Storage to provide users with smooth and efficient multitasking, allowing them to run multiple apps and switch between tasks seamlessly. The InterstellarX design with the 7.89mm ultra-slim body adds a touch of uniqueness to set it apart from other smartphones and makes it comfortable to hold and carry in your pocket. The realme narzo 60x 5G is available in two stunning colors: Stellar Green and Nebula Purple and comes in two storage variants priced at INR 12,999 (4GB+128GB) and INR 14,499 (6GB+128GB).

The price and sale details of the realme narzo 60x 5G are mentioned below:

realme narzo 60x 5G Product Colors Price Offer Details Effective Price Sales Date realme narzo 60x 5G (4GB+128GB) Stellar Green and Nebula Purple INR 12,999 INR 1000 Coupon INR 11,999 Live Commerce Sale: 12th September 2023, 12 Noon onwards First Sale: 15th September 2023, 12 Noon onwards realme narzo 60x 5G (6GB+128GB) INR 14,499 INR 13,499 Available on realme.com and Amazon.in

The realme Buds T300, is designed to provide an exceptional and immersive audio experience for its users. The buds are equipped with a high-quality 12.4mm dynamic bass driver and 360° spatial audio effect that delivers impressive sound quality producing rich, deep bass and clear, detailed audio across various music genres. The 30dB active noise cancellation technology effectively reduces ambient noise, allowing you to enjoy your content in peace and clarity. Moreover, the buds showcase modern functionalities including an impressive battery life of 40 hours, a 50ms ultra-low latency, and Intelligent Touch Control. The realme Buds T300 sport a slim and stylish design and are available in a choice of two elegant colors – Stylish Black and Youth White that are priced at INR 2299.

The price and sale details of the realme Buds T300 are mentioned below:

realme Buds T300 Product Colors Price Discount Effective Price Sales Date realme Buds T300 Stylish Black and Youth White INR 2299 INR 100 INR 2199 First Sale: 12th September 2023, 12 Noon onwards Amazon, Available on realme.com Flipkart & Mainline channels

Key Highlights: realme narzo 60x 5G

50MP AI Camera

The realme narzo 60x 5G is equipped with a 50MP primary AI camera, which provides the highest pixel performance that helps capture detailed and high-quality photos effortlessly. The high resolution allows users to capture critical moments with exceptional clarity and detail. The camera features various creative modes such as Super Nightscape mode & Street photography mode among many others which enables users to unleash their creativity to the fullest.

33W SUPERVOOC Charge with a Massive 5000mAh Battery

realme narzo 60x 5G features the 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging solution which helps charge the battery to 50% in just 29 minutes. It comes equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery that offers long-lasting power. It also features smart algorithms such as the VCVT Intelligent Tuning Algorithm to intelligently adjust voltage and current as well as the VFC Trickle charging Algorithm to charge a nearly-fully-charged battery at a lower rate to protect the battery.

7.89mm Ultra Slim InterstellarX Design

The realme narzo 60x 5G comes in two visually appealing colors: Stellar Green and Nebula Purple and has an ultra-slim design, measuring only 7.89mm in thickness, which is achieved through continuous optimization of its internal structure. The interstellarX design & colors are inspired by the vastness and mystery of the galaxy and each x-shaped line represents a path to discovery, leading you to explore the uncharted realms of 5G connectivity.

Powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor

The realme narzo 60x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor to offer users a powerful performance and an overall smooth operating experience. The octa-core architecture design comprises two A76 2.2GHz cores and six A55 2.0GHz cores, delivering powerful and efficient performance. The chipset features a 64-bit CPU offering a main frequency as high as 2.2 GHz with flagship architecture, which enhances power efficiency. The TSMC 6nm advanced process provides excellent graphics processing capabilities and ultra-low power consumption. It comes with 5G Low Power Smart Hotspot Technology feature basis which the users can share their powerful 5G network to other people around them with the 5GHz high speed band. The smartphone can intelligently switch between 4G & 5G which reduces network power consumption burden. The processor allows an Intelligent eSports network optimizing the performance basis of various network scenarios such as weak cellular network, weak Wi-Fi or Dual card scenario.

Dynamic RAM up to 6GB + 6GB and 128GB Storage

The realme narzo 60x 5G offers Dynamic RAM options of up to 6GB, paired with an additional 6GB of RAM ensuring smooth and efficient multitasking, allowing users to run multiple apps and switch between tasks seamlessly. With 128GB of internal storage, users will get ample space to store their apps, photos, videos, and other precious data.

Key Highlights: realme Buds T300

Best sound quality in the segment

The realme Buds T300 have achieved a breakthrough in the driver size and come with the 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver which has increased significantly (by 24%) when compared to ordinary 10mm drivers. This large driver brings users a full bass, clear vocals and a majestic sound field. The realme Buds T300 comes with that runs self-developed spatial audio algorithms independently to render a surround sound field through a 360° 3D Spatial Audio Effect basis which users are able to enjoy a theater-level surround sound experience where the sound is transmitted to the ear from multiple directions, to accentuate the sense of presence and the music atmosphere. The Individual rear cavity design greatly improves the performance of low and midrange frequencies to deliver a theater-like auditory experience. Additionally, it supports Dolby Atmos which creates a more realistic and immersive sound experience.

*Note: Dolby Atmos function is only available on realme smartphones that support Dolby Atmos.

Best 50dB Active Noise Cancellation in the Price Segment

The realme Buds T300 supports up to 30dB active noise cancellation with the superior ANC technology. It uses the design feed forward (FF) microphone that issues reverberant acoustic waves to offset any ambient noise to deliver an immersive experience. With a 4-mic Noise Cancellation, based on DNN Neural Network Noise cancellation algorithm, the realme Buds T300 efficiently integrates the signal characteristics of each monaural triple microphone.

Large Capacity Battery, Slimmer Design, and All-round Excellent Performance

The realme Buds T300 provides users with an impressive battery life of up to 40 hours and is equipped with large capacity ensuring usage of up to five hours a day without the need for frequent charging. A single earbud is equipped with a 43mAh battery and the charging case is equipped with a 460mAh battery. The buds use the Type-C port to provide a fast charging experience. The fast charging capability allows users to enjoy up to 7 hours of music playback with just a 10-minute charge. It is available in two stunning colors: Stylish Black and Youth White, comes with a slimmer and more stylish design is only 4.1gms in weight and a 110° earphone cover providing a comfortable and sensation-free wearing experience. The realme Buds T300 is equipped with the next-generation Bluetooth 5.3 & offers an exceptionally low latency of 50ms in game mode, ensuring minimal delay between audio and visual elements for a seamless multimedia experience. Additionally it also features Intelligent Touch Control.

Real Quality Check

The realme Buds T300 is IP55 Water & Dust Resistant, ensuring protection against both sweat and splashes.