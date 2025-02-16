Gujarat Air Force Association Hosts Annual Memorial Lecture on National Security

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Feb 16: The Gujarat Branch of the Air Force Association (AFA) organized the Eighth Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon Param Vir Chakra Annual Memorial Lecture at the Neelambar Auditorium, headquarters of the South Western Air Command (SWAC) in Gandhinagar on Sunday.

The event featured three distinguished veteran Defence officers who provided key insights into national security and strategic affairs. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi attended as the Chief Guest, offering his support to AFA Gujarat’s efforts in raising awareness about security challenges, particularly in the state.

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, PVSM, AVSM, VM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of HQ SWAC, Gandhinagar, was the Guest of Honour.

Prominent defence experts delivered insightful lectures on pressing security matters. Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari (Retd), PVSM, AVSM, VM, spoke on “Strategic Lessons from Ongoing Conflicts,” discussing the evolving nature of warfare and the necessity of preparedness. Lieutenant General Pradeep Chandra Nair (Retd), PVSM, AVSM, YSM, presented “The Strategic Relevance of North East India and Our Distributed Immediate East,” emphasizing the geopolitical importance of the region. Rear Admiral Sudarshan Y. Shrikhande (Retd), AVSM, shared an “Indian Perspective on QUAD Dialogue,” highlighting the role of international alliances in regional security.

The memorial lecture paid tribute to Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force officer to be awarded the Param Vir Chakra. He displayed unparalleled bravery and exceptional flying skills while engaging Pakistan’s F-86 Sabre Jets in a valiant but unequal combat during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Defending his airbase against overwhelming odds, he ultimately made the supreme sacrifice in action, leaving behind a legacy of courage that continues to inspire the Indian Armed Forces.

Established in 2007, the Air Force Association (AFA) Gujarat Branch is committed to the welfare of retired Indian Air Force personnel and their families within the state. Operating from its headquarters at the Air Force Campus in Gandhinagar, the association provides financial and legal assistance to ex-servicemen, widows, and children, ensuring they receive the necessary support and recognition.

