Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane team up for new comedy ‘Dupahiya’

Mumbai, Feb 17 : Veteran actors Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane have teamed up for Prime Video’s upcoming original series “Dupahiya.” The show, directed by Sonam Nair and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg, features an exciting ensemble cast, Gajraj, Renuka, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in pivotal roles.

The story is set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, which is about to celebrate 25 years of being crime-free. However, the peace is shattered when a prized Dupahiya (motorbike) is stolen. With the village’s silver jubilee celebration, an upcoming wedding, and their pride all hanging in the balance, the villagers embark on a wild and frantic adventure to recover the bike before it’s too late. Announcing the show, the makers wrote on Instagram, “Breaking News India’s only crime-free village reports its first ever crime.

Kaun le gaya iss saiyyan ka dupahiya? Jaante hai, saath mein #DupahiyaOnPrime, New Series, 7 March 2025.” In a statement, Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, “The series beautifully blends humour, heart, and the essence of small-town India in a way that feels both distinctive and universally relatable. With its vibrant characters, unexpected twists, and humorous storytelling—further elevated by the performances of our stellar cast—Dupahiya promises to be an entertaining and heartwarming family watch.” Director Sonam Nair added, “Bringing Dupahiya to life has been an incredibly fulfilling journey.

This series is a celebration of humour, chaos, and the quirks of small-town life, and I couldn’t be prouder of the way it has come together. The incredible ensemble of actors has infused Dupahiya with warmth, humour, and energy, making each character truly memorable and I am certain audiences will enjoy every bit of it as much as we did while making it. I cannot wait for March 7 and for audiences in India and across the world to experience this wholesome package of joy, laughter and aspirations of the many eclectic residents of Dhadakpur!” “Dupahiya” will premiere on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 7.