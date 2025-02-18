LIC Unveils “One Man Office” for Seamless Digital Services

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 18: : In a continued effort to empower its sales force and enhance digital services for policyholders, LIC has launched the “One Man Office” (OMO) online service through its Agents.

This initiative, introduced on February 17, 2025, aims to provide a comprehensive digital ecosystem for LIC’s sales representatives, including Agents, Development Officers, Senior Business Associates, Chief Life Insurance Advisors, LIC Associates, and Chief Organizers.

Speaking at the launch, Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & MD, LIC of India, emphasized that OMO will be a powerful tool for the sales force, enabling them to promote life insurance and serve customers anytime, anywhere. He highlighted its significance in driving the vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047.’

Key Features of One Man Office (OMO):

OMO is designed to assist agents in:

✔ Digital policy sales

✔ After-sales services for customers

✔ Business tracking

✔ Training and knowledge enhancement

Essentially, it serves as a mobile digital office, providing LIC’s sales force with an easy-to-use, one-stop solution accessible via mobile phones—making them truly Atma Nirbhar (self-reliant).

Integration with ANANDA Platform

OMO services will be available through the ANANDA (Atma Nirbhar Agents New Business Digital Application) platform, offering:

🔹 Premium calculator & benefit illustrations

🔹 E-NACH registration for seamless payments

🔹 Address change & online loan requests

🔹 Renewal premium payments

🔹 Claim-related requirement submissions

🔹 Knowledge center & health/insurance calculators

🔹 Office locator & NEFT search

Future Enhancements

LIC plans to continuously expand OMO’s features in phases, adapting to the evolving needs of its users.