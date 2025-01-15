MICA Family Mourns the Loss of Dr. Bhaskar Das, Media Veteran and Former GC Member

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 15: MICA, Ahmedabad, deeply mourns the passing of Dr. Bhaskar Das, a distinguished media veteran and esteemed former member of MICA’s Governing Council (GC). Dr. Das served as a GC member from July 2013 to July 2024. Beyond his official role, he was a mentor, visiting faculty member, and a driving force behind the evolution of the Media, Entertainment, and Sports area at MICA. His guest lectures and guidance significantly shaped MICA’s academic framework and its alignment with industry practices.

Tina Ambani, Chairperson of the MICA Foundation for Communications Research and Education, Ahmedabad (formerly known as Mudra Foundation for Communications Research and Education, Ahmedabad), said, “The media industry lost a legend and a visionary with the passing of Dr. Bhaskar Das. And we lost a beloved and respected member of our MICA family. He was a member of MICA’s Governing Council from 2013 to 2024 and a cherished mentor and educator. His dedication to the media, entertainment and sports sectors and his pivotal contributions to MICA’s growth will forever remain a cornerstone of our institution’s legacy. His light shines on. Om Shanti.”

Dr. Tridip Suhrud, President of MICA’s Governing Council, shared, “Dr. Bhaskar Das was a man of many qualities; a media professional, a curious scholar, a strategic thinker with deep interest in education. During his long tenure as the Member of the Governing Council, he directed our attention to the emerging trends and endeavoured to bridge the gap between education and industry practice. He bore his illness with resilience. He will be cherished by the MICA community.”

Known for his jovial and approachable personality, Dr. Das was a guiding light to MICA faculty and students.

“I didn’t know anyone more alive, more curious, more eager to learn. Bhaskar was impossible to think of in terms of age, for he was always at the cutting edge of the very latest ideas. Spending time with him was always a delight for one never knew what turn the conversation could take. He will be sorely missed both as a friend and as a colleague on MICA GC”, said Mr. Santosh Desai, an eminent member of MICA’s Governing Council.

Another member of MICA’s Governing Council, Sandeep Menon, beautifully captured Dr. Das’s spirit when he shared, “I shall always remember ‘Bhaskar Da’ as a grounded, pragmatic, and positive person. There was an almost childlike curiosity in him, despite his depth of experience. His eyes would light up whenever an interesting conversation or debate took place. And he was forever learning. That thirst for knowledge was his hallmark. I shall miss the lively banter we shared, whenever we met. May he continue to delight the Gods with his unique insights.”

“Dr. Das was MICA’s friend, contributing generously of his time and his knowledge. He will be missed”, said Jaya Deshmukh, Director & CEO of MICA Ahmedabad.

MICA expresses its heartfelt gratitude for Dr. Das’s immense contributions and offers sincere condolences to his family during this difficult time.