Chaos 2025 by IIM Ahmedabad captivated the young audience with its blend of glamour, intellect, and nostalgia

Ahmedabad, Jan 15:The 30th edition of Chaos, the highly coveted annual cultural festival of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), recently concluded at the Institute with a vibrant blend of music, dance, drama, art, and knowledge sessions.

Held from January 9 to 12 on the theme of ‘Déjà vu’, Chaos 2025 celebrated creativity, energy, and talent with a touch of the 90s era in its design and decoration across the campus, offering elements of the nostalgic roller coaster to thousands of participants and visitors from across the country.

The four-day cultural extravaganza witnessed a star-studded lineup of exhilarating performances by Grammy Award winner Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej, music composer and singer Amit TrivediPineapple Express, and DJ Trement
 
The high-profile speaker sessions at Chaos 2025 were another major highlight that gave a unique chance to the audience to listen to some of the most distinguished leaders and visionaries, including Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha Dr. Sudhansu TrivediPaytm Chairman, Managing Director, and CEO Mr. Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia’s former Chief Justice Dr. D.Y. Chandrachud.
