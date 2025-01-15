Neuberg Diagnostics Secures Record INR 940 Crores from Kotak Alt

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 15: Neuberg Diagnostics, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Chennai, has rapidly emerged as the fastest-growing, largest integrated diagnostics player in the country and one of the top 4 largest diagnostics providers of Indian origin.

With an extensive network spanning over 10,000 touch points and 250+ labs across 250 cities, the Company is well on its way to transforming the healthcare landscape in India. It boasts a highly skilled team of clinical pathologists, oncopathologists, biochemists, geneticists, and other certified lab professionals, giving it the capability to perform over 5,000 types of tests. Additionally, Neuberg ranks as one of the top 2 genomics players in India and holds a leadership position in newborn screening & reproductive genomics testing. The company is the first-of-its-kind in India to set up dedicated centres of excellence covering modalities across genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, transplantation immunology, haemato-oncology, and histopathology.

Speaking about the fundraise, Dr GSK Velu, Founder and MD of Neuberg Diagnostics, said, “We are thrilled to announce that Neuberg Diagnostics has secured an investment from Kotak Alt marking a significant milestone in our journey toward becoming one of the largest diagnostics chains of Indian origin. This funding will enable us to enhance our capabilities in the areas of personalised medicine, integrated diagnostics and inorganically expand our footprint across the country. As we prepare for an IPO, we remain committed to making high-quality diagnostics accessible to all, ensuring that our services continue to meet the evolving needs of clinicians and patients.”

Rahul Shah, Partner at Kotak Alt said, “We are excited to partner with Neuberg Diagnostics as they work to transform the diagnostics landscape in India. The investment reflects our confidence in Neuberg’s vision and potential. We are confident that this strategic investment will play a key role in increasing the scale of Neuberg Diagnostics and help the Company get ready for their upcoming IPO. This investment solidifies our commitment to supporting quality healthcare solutions that improve patient outcomes and accessibility.”