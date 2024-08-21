Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University Introduces New LLB and BA LLB Programs for 2024-25

Courses Approved by Bar Council of India, Offering Students Cutting-Edge Legal Education with Practical Exposure

Gandhinagar, Aug 21: Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University in Gandhinagar, recently announced the launch of two new programmes under the Swarrnim Institute of Law. The programmes – a three-year LL.B course and a five-year integrated B.A.LL.B programme – will begin from the academic year 2024-25. Both these programmes have been approved by the Bar Council of India, the legal practice and legal education in India.

The admission process for each of these programmes is now open and the university has invited applications from eligible candidates for these courses.

Meticulously designed, considering the emerging needs in the legal profession, each of these courses offered by Swarrnim Institute of Law will provide students with a robust and strong foundation for understanding legal principles. Students who have completed 10+2 in any discipline with at least 45% marks will be eligible to apply for the five-year BA LLB programme. For the three-year LLB programme, graduate candidates from any field, who have secured at least 45% marks are eligible to apply.

“At Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University, we have always strived to push the boundaries by imparting the highest quality education in diverse fields. Considering the evolving needs in the legal profession we take immense pride in announcing the launch of our new LLB and BA LLB programmes at Swarrnim Institute of Law. We strive to empower our students to excel in their careers, promote innovation and entrepreneurship and add meaningful contributions to society. We look forward to welcoming the first cohort of students in the academic year 2024-25,” said Dr Ragin Shah, Provost, Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University.

Admissions to these courses will be granted purely based on merit, ensuring that deserving students get the opportunity to pursue a legal education at one of the leading institutions in Gujarat. Interested candidates will be able to apply through offline as well as online modes, making the process accessible and convenient.

With a view to provide students with a platform to apply their skills in real-world scenarios, the university has established a Centre of Excellence, which includes a state-of-the-art Moot Court, a Legal Aid Clinic, and regular interactive sessions with honourable judges from the High Court and Supreme Court. Students will also benefit from organised court visits, allowing them to observe the judicial process firsthand.

Furthermore, the university’s placement cell is dedicated to supporting students to identify the right opportunities and secure high positions in law firms of repute in addition to corporate legal departments and public services domains.

Applications for the LL.B and B.A.LL.B programs are now being accepted, and interested candidates are encouraged to apply early to secure their place in these courses.