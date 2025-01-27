Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Latest:
Bilkul Online
ArticlesFeatured

City Union Bank Wins 7 IBA Tech Awards, Continues Winning Streak

BILKUL ONLINE

Honoured for Excellence in Banking Technology at IBA’s 20th Annual Conference

BILKULONLINE

Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jan 27: City Union Bank (CUB), a leading private sector lender with a legacy of over 120 years, has reaffirmed its position as a frontrunner in banking technology by securing seven prestigious awards at the 20th Annual Technology Conference, Expo & Citations 2024 hosted by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) in Mumbai.

For the second consecutive year, CUB has won awards across all seven categories, recognizing its excellence in digital innovation, risk management, and fintech adoption. The awards were presented by T. Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), to Vijay Anandh, Executive Director of City Union Bank, in the presence of the bank’s technical team.

Expressing his delight, Vijay Anandh said, “We are thrilled to receive IBA awards in all seven categories once again. This recognition underscores our commitment to technological advancements in banking. We have been continuously launching new IT-enabled products for our customers, including eight digital solutions introduced at the Global Fintech Fest 2024. Moving forward, we will continue innovating to enhance customer experience and aim for excellence in all IBA award categories.”

CUB’s Achievements at the IBA Banking Technology Awards 2024:

Winner in Four Categories:

Best Digital Sales, Payments & Engagement
Best IT Risk Management
Best Fintech & Digital Payment Index (DPI) Adoption
Best Financial Inclusion

Runner-Up:

Best AI & ML Adoption

Special Awards:

Best Technology Talent & Organisation
Best Technology Bank

The IBA awards celebrate the best technology providers in the banking sector, encouraging innovation and excellence in digital transformation. CUB’s continued success in these awards highlights its leadership in integrating cutting-edge solutions for enhanced customer service and operational efficiency.

Post Views: 275

You May Also Like

Skilling the youth of northeast India for employment

BILKUL ONLINE

EC recognises Ajit Pawar’s side as real NCP, allots ‘clock’ symbol

BILKUL ONLINE

Swiggy begins charging Rs 2 ‘platform fee’ per food order from users

BILKUL ONLINE