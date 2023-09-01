Warship for Indian Navy ‘Mahendragiri’ launched

New Delhi, Sep 1 : Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the warship for Indian Navy ‘Mahendragiri’, the seventh Stealth Frigate of Project 17A was launched on Friday.

MoD said that ‘Mahendragiri’ will join its three sister ships at the wet basins of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), to progress remaining outfitting activities and equipment trials, in the run up to their delivery and commissioning.

It said that the Project 17A Frigates are the follow-on class of the Project 17 (Shivalik Class) Frigates, with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems.

Seven Project 17A Frigates are under various stages of construction at MDL and GRSE. The design of Advanced Stealth Frigates also showcases the prowess of the Warship Design Bureau, in designing technologically advanced warships for the Indian Navy.

MoD said that with the launch, the nation’s indigenous expertise and engineering capabilities receives a major boost, reducing India’s dependence on foreign suppliers, promoting self-reliance and fostering a robust defence industrial base.

Over 75 per cent of the orders for equipment and systems of Project 17A ships have been ordered on indigenous firms, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the MoD said.

It said that the economic development, employment generation, growth of MSMEs and ancillary industry in the country, are positive.

“May this warship serve as a powerful testament of our resolve and commitment to national security, and our vision of a prosperous and secure future,” MoD said.

Sudesh Dhankhar, wife of Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, launched the warship during an official function.

As Mahendragiri descended into the waters of Arabian Sea, a wave of euphoria swept across the gathering with the dignitaries, naval personnel, shipbuilders, and spectators united in their heartfelt applause, in admiration of the vessel and the team behind her creation, the official said.

Vice President was the Chief Guest for the event. The Governor and Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Chief of the Naval Staff were amongst the several dignitaries who attended the launch ceremony.

The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited played a pivotal role in contributing to our nation’s maritime capabilities. MDL has consistently demonstrated expertise and technological prowess, in the construction of warships and delivering vessels ranging from patrol boats to stealth frigates.

MDL’s contributions have not only enhanced country’s defence capabilities but has also played a significant role in bolstering indigenous manufacture and self-reliance, the defence ministry official said.

During the event, the Vice President highlighted that the launch of Mahendragiri is significant milestone in India’s maritime history and conveyed his profound satisfaction and heartfelt appreciation for the remarkable achievements of the Warship Design Bureau and other Naval Teams, for fulfilling the nation’s aspiration of self-reliance in warship building.

He also lauded MDL for its unwavering commitment and steadfast support to warship production and enhancement of country’s defence capabilities.

The shipyard effort has significantly enabled the Indian Navy to successfully execute its ship induction plan and emerge as a formidable force in the Indian Ocean Region.