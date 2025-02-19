MotoHaus Expands in Ahmedabad with Premium Brixton Motorcycles & VLF Electric Scooters

MotoHaus Unveils Ahmedabad Dealership: Showcasing World-Class Design & Uncompromising Quality in Two-Wheeler Innovation

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Feb 19: MotoHaus, the innovative venture of KAW Veloce Motors Pvt Ltd (KVMPL), has officially launched its third dealership in Ahmedabad in collaboration with Kunal Motorrad. This strategic expansion introduces the Austrian-made Brixton Motorcycles and Italian-made VLF Tennis Electric Scooters to the city’s biking enthusiasts.

The high-performance Brixton Motorcycles, including models such as the Crossfire 500X, Crossfire 500XC, Cromwell 1200, and the limited-edition Cromwell 1200X, are designed to offer a blend of cutting-edge technology and rugged durability. With features like Brembo-powered brakes, fully adjustable KYB suspension, and ABS for safety, Brixton promises a thrilling ride for both city commutes and adventurous trails.

For those looking for an eco-friendly alternative, the VLF Tennis Electric Scooter is the perfect solution. Boasting a lightweight frame, large tyres, and a removable battery, this electric scooter is an excellent choice for urban commuters, offering a range of 130 km with three riding modes.

“Our goal at MotoHaus is to redefine the riding experience in India by combining the legacy of global brands with cutting-edge innovation,” said Tushar Shelke, Managing Director of KVMPL – MotoHaus. “Ahmedabad holds significant importance in our expansion strategy, and we aim to contribute to the city’s growing biking culture.”

State-of-the-Art Dealership & Premium Experience

The new dealership spans an impressive 3,200 sq. ft., complemented by a 700 sq. ft. workshop to deliver an immersive customer experience. MotoHaus ensures a hassle-free ownership experience with robust after-sales support and attractive warranty benefits. Brixton Motorcycles come with a 2-year standard warranty and an additional 2-year extended warranty, while the VLF Tennis Electric Scooter includes a 2-year warranty on the vehicle and a 3-year battery warranty.

Kunal Bhalakia, Director Kunal Motorrad and Kuna Motors said, “The VLF Tennis Electric Scooter marks a new era in sustainable mobility, offering Ahmedabad’s riders a smart and eco-friendly way to navigate the city. Motor care and service have been our family business for decades. As we expand into servicing Brixton two-wheelers, we assure our customers that they can fully rely on us to maintain their beloved vehicles, ensuring both top-notch performance and a lasting, well-kept appearance,” reiterated Kunal.

Anokhi KB, wife of Kunal, shared her thoughts about her husband, saying, “Kunal has been passionate about automobiles since a very young age. He is truly excited about this new journey and has poured his heart and soul into it.”

Nationwide Expansion on the Horizon

MotoHaus has ambitious plans, with 20 new dealerships slated to open by mid-2025 across major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, and Goa. With a target of 10,000 unit sales in its first year, bookings and deliveries are already underway, marking the brand’s strong entry into India’s premium two-wheeler market.

Pricing (Ex-Showroom, India)

VLF Tennis Electric Scooter: ₹1,29,999*

Brixton Crossfire 500X & Crossfire 500XC: Starting at ₹4,74,100*

Brixton Cromwell 1200: ₹7,83,999*

Brixton Cromwell 1200X (Limited Edition – 100 units): ₹9,10,600*

MotoHaus, under the leadership of KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. (KVMPL), is set to revolutionize India’s automotive retail scene with its premium collection of motorcycles and electric scooters. Backed by KAW Group’s legacy, MotoHaus brings the best of global automotive engineering to the Indian market. With a commitment to performance, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, MotoHaus is poised to redefine the future of two-wheeler mobility in India.

